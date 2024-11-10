QPR's Loftus Road Stadium has a strong status in the EFL, but how do fans rate the R's home?

QPR's stadium has a capacity of just over 18,000 and has seen some brilliant moments both in the EFL and from their days in the Premier League.

It has served Rangers for a long tenure with refurbishments along the way. The R's ground officially opened in 1904, previously being used by an amateur football side named Shepherd's Bush.

It is also famous for being the first British professional football stadium to install an artifical pitch in 1981, which was used for seven years.

A ground which has plenty of history behind it, but how do both home and away supporters rate QPR's home stadium?

Negative QPR, Loftus Road experiences

Loftus Road certainly has mixed reviews.

We have taken a look at Tripadvisor, to see what home and away fans think of their ground.

Overall, out of 172 reviews, the ground is rated a four out of five, which is a strong rating, with most people tipping it towards the excellent side.

Loftus Road's Tripadvisor review breakdown, as per Tripadvisor Ranking Number of reviews Excellent 63 Very good 54 Average 30 Poor 14 Terrible 11

However, it also has its fair share of negative reviews, and this may top the lot. User, 'S24U', had some strong words to say about QPR's ground, proving to be a very unhappy customer in January 2023.

"Despicable services and facilities for travelling supporters. Food and drink sellers inexperienced and grossly under trained.

"Quite possibly the worst half-time food vendor experience I have had in all my days and many an away game traveling across the country."

Mainly a dig at the staff who work at Loftus Road, but there were also plenty of complaints about the actual away end in itself.

Ivan_Stoney: "The concourse was tiny and was very squashed. The seats were horrible as I had no leg room and I had to sit sideways. The view was also not the greatest as I was facing into the other stand."

This may put Loftus Road in a bad light, but there were also plenty of positives which warrant the 4/5 rating.

Loftus Road is still highly-rated, and was praised for its facilities and atmosphere. Of course, the game can normally affect your experience, but nonetheless, this QPR supporter was very happy.

Morten P: "Shopping in the shop was quick and easy, and the friendly stewards made the experience of entering the stadium just as easy and quick.

"The fans from both teams created a sublime atmosphere. Unfortunately, QPR lost, but we left with a good experience."

Away supporters normally have a harsh review for stadiums, but this Tripadvisor user was very happy with his experience, even though his side had actually lost the encounter versus the R's.

"Well, it's hard to write good things about the ground where your team has just lost their game. But fair play to QPR and credit where it's due: the staff members are really friendly and professional and the stadium (is) really small tbh (to be honest) has its own charm. Hope to come back there once again to win!"

Mixed reviews, but on the whole, QPR's Loftus Road has a strong reputation around England.