Queens Park Rangers' owners invested a fair amount in their squad during the summer window, with Marti Cifuentes being backed.

The R's may have lost Chris Willock, who was an important first-teamer at one point at Loftus Road, but they were able to keep Ilias Chair and some of their other key players, including Jake Clarke-Salter, who was believed to be the subject of interest from Wolves in recent months. Stoke City were also linked.

Not only did the West London side keep Clarke-Salter, but they tied him down to a new deal at the end of September, with Marti Cifuentes and Xaxi Calm also putting pen to paper on new deals.

The board also showed intent by tying Karamoko Dembele down to a permanent deal, so Cifuentes can't say that he hasn't been backed by those in charge at Loftus Road.

QPR's owners clearly remain passionate about the club - and their summer investment reinforced that.

QPR's 2024 summer transfer window (signings) Player Signed from? Permanent/loan? Paul Nardi Gent Permanent (Free) Liam Morrison Bayern Munich Permanent Hevertton Santos Estrela da Amadora Permanent (Free) Zan Celar Lugano Permanent Jonathan Varane Sporting Gijon Permanent Karamoko Dembele Brest Loan (turned permanent) Koki Saito Lommel Loan Nicolas Madsen Westerlo Permanent Harrison Ashby Newcastle United Permanent

Not only have they invested money on transfer fees, but they have also had to fork out on wages, and their backing of the club is there for all to see.

Below, we take a closer look at the club's shareholders, how they made their money and their net worth.

More on QPR's owners and how they have made their money

Ruben Gnanalingam, Richard Reilly & Amit Bhatia own differing stakes

At this stage, QPR's biggest shareholder is Malaysian business manager Ruben Gnanalingam. Gnanalingam is reported to have a 60% stake in the club, allowing him to be the most influential figure at Loftus Road.

Richard Reilly, who is an investor from the United States, is believed to own 21% of the club, whilst club president Amit Bhatia owns just under 20%.

Bhatia is a founding partner of Swordfish Investments, which is a private equity/venture fund. He is also part of the wealthy Mittal family.

Steel and mining tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, who is Bhatia's father-in-law, was the man who purchased a stake in the club back in 2007. Bhatia has been a key figure since.

Related Charlie Austin sends QPR and Marti Cifuentes message Charlie Austin has sent a message of support to his former club QPR and Marti Cifuentes.

Reilly, meanwhile, was the founder and CEO of RBI Solar - a company that manufactures solar-mounting systems - and it's a business that has been important for renewable energy. As well as this, he was the President of RBI Greenhouses, leading the company's expansion into Mexico, Asia and Europe.

He also worked at Morgan Stanley as a Financial Analyst, and was a Special Assistant to the Secretary of Commerce Robert Mosbacher during the first term of George Bush's presidency.

In terms of his sporting interests, he's a partner in MLS outfit FC Cincinnati and Major League Baseball side Cincinnati Reds.

And looking more at majority shareholder Gnanalingam, his family made their fortune through their stake in Westports Holdings, which is a port operator in Malaysia.

Currently the executive president and managing director of the company, he is a key figure and his involvement has allowed him to become rich enough to purchase a majority stake in QPR.

The reported net worth of QPR's owners

The trio have differing net worths

It's difficult to find Gnanalingam's individual net worth, but as of 2024, Forbes has estimated that he and his family are worth $1.6bn (£1.2bn).

Bhatia is involved in quite a few businesses, and although the Mittal family's net worth is reportedly around $17.2bn, his individual net worth is thought to be closer to £481m.

Reilly's net worth has been difficult to track down, but having sold Rough Brothers (a company he was involved in) and RBI Solar for $130 million (£100.2m), he will be worth at least that amount and probably a lot more.