How QPR can have the perfect summer transfer window in 7 steps

Queens Park Rangers endured a tough end to the season that saw the R’s miss out on a play-off place.

As a result, Mark Warburton left the club following the final game of the campaign earlier this month and the hierarchy are now on the lookout for his replacement.

Whoever does come in will have a big job on their hands, with the task to improve on the good work that Warburton has done over the years and to push for the top six next season.

Of course, any chance of that is going to depend on the recruitment done this month, which is crucial to every club up and down the country.

It’s no different at QPR and it’s an area that the club will feel they need to improve as the January window this season didn’t really go to plan. Here we look at how the Londoners can have the perfect transfer window in SEVEN steps…