How Preston North End’s average home attendance compares to the rest of the Championship this season

Preston North End sit 10th in the Championship table at the moment and they’ll be fairly pleased with their start, whilst also feeling as though they have room to improve.

Lilywhites fans are desperate to see their team in the play-off race this year after a few seasons of finishing in mid-table, and if they can stay inside the top 10 for much of the campaign they will be pleased with that.

What about in terms of attendance though?

As per transfermarkt, Preston are also in the top ten in terms of attendance this year.

They only have the 16th biggest ground in the Championship but it’s clear North End fans are packing Deepdale out far more than some of those elsewhere in the league, which is a positive enough sign.

They’re averaging just over 15000 fans a game so far this season, and they’ll hope that that is only going to increase this year, as that will mean they’re performing well.

Time will ultimately tell if Ryan Lowe and co. can do the business this season but, clearly, there’s a positive enough feeling around the club at the moment.