How Preston North End can have the perfect summer transfer window in 7 steps

Preston North End had a good first season under the management of Ryan Lowe this season and were able to gain a 13th placed finish in the Championship.

However, after a solid season this year, Lowe will be looking for his team to progress further next season and aim to push up the league towards the play-offs.

To make that happen, though, Preston will need to get their business right during this summer transfer window.

Although there have been some bright sparks in the Preston side this season, additions will be needed to reach the next level. Any additions the Lilywhites are looking to make have to be the right ones for the team and have to be able to add something to the side.

With that in mind, here we take a look at how Preston North End might be able to get the most out of the transfer window in seven steps.