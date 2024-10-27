Portsmouth owner Michael Eisner is a world-renowned businessman who bought Pompey in 2017, but how did he create his impressive net worth?

Eisner is hailed by the Pompey supporters for his success in helping the South Coast club finally return to the Championship after many years.

The American businessman has stapled his stature as a fantastic owner in the EFL, not only contributing to Portsmouth's rise up the EFL ladder once more, but also his work on Fratton Park, investing £12 million in refurbishments.

He's an ambitious owner with great plans, which Pompey fans should be thrilled about. The hope is to cement themselves as a Premier League club once more.

He's been a brilliant owner, but where did Eisner himself rise up to his fame and net worth of $3.5 billion?

Net worth according to LA Business Journal (October 2023)

How Portsmouth FC's owner Michael Eisner created a net worth of $1.1b

Eisner began his journey by becoming the president of a company you may have heard of, Paramount Pictures, overseeing some major film productions, such as Grease, being in charge from 1976 to 1984.

Eisner continued his journey in America, spending an incredible 21 years, between 1984 and 2005, as the CEO of Walt Disney. The net worth doesn't come as a shock now.

His fun didn't stop, becoming the founder of the investment firm Tornante Company, and on top of that, he also hosted a talk show which no doubt brought in big money.

His net worth came from his time at Disney, but Eisner also invested in major streaming platform, Netflix, from an early period, another investment which no doubt has increased his worth.

With his net worth being at an all-time high, his next venture stumbled upon him in March 2017, when Pompey released a statement regarding Eisner and his Tornante Company having entered a period of exclusivity regarding the potential takeover of Portsmouth.

As time went by, the agreement was finally confirmed, and Eisner purchased Pompey with the reported figure standing at a whopping £5.67 million, with £10 million promised to be invested further into his tenure and, from there, Eisner continues to bring Portsmouth up the ladder of English football, with plenty more to come.

Eisner's major company history, as per michaeleisner.com Company/investment title Tenure Paramount Pictures 1976-1984 The Walt Disney Company 1984-2005 The Tornante Company 2005-Now Portsmouth Football Club 2017-Now

Eisner's Premier League plan for Portsmouth

Pompey fans have Eisner's son to thank for convincing the American businessman to purchase the somewhat 'fallen giant' from the Premier League.

Now, his aim is to get Pompey back to where they belong with the big guns. In an interview with the Daily Mail in 2019, Eisner outlined the importance of Portsmouth as a city and his ten-year plan to return them to the top flight.

"The Queen christened the Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier in Portsmouth. It was the second most bombed city in the Second World War after London. It’s been a naval centre since Richard the Lionheart. It’s a very important city.

"I guess you could say we have a ten-year plan which would be to end up back in the Premier League.

"I know that buying your way in doesn’t work. That’s never been my strategy in business. I just have never heard of a business where the goal was to lose money.

"The British football reality is not a reality that I accept. The strategy is development. It’s all about talent. We want to run it so that they do not get into the situation that they got in before."