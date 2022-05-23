How Portsmouth FC can have the perfect summer transfer window in 7 steps

Portsmouth will have hoped to be more involved in the League One play-off race in 2021/22, having finished 10 points adrift of the top six in 10th.

Sunderland’s promotion back to the Championship after four years in the third tier will only have made Pompey more determined to get out themselves.

It’s been more than a decade since they were relegated to League One but there should be optimism that with a fair bit of squad turnover expect this summer, the next few months could see Danny Cowley building the group that can take the South Coast club back up to where they’ll feel they belong.

Transfer windows rarely go exactly to plan, with so many moving pieces and other clubs having a say, but what would a perfect window look like for Pompey?

We’ve outlined the seven steps they should take toward achieving one – keeping things realistic, of course…