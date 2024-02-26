There are just over two months left in the 2023/24 League One season, and four top contenders have emerged as the favourites to win automatic promotion.
Portsmouth, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, and Barnsley are the four teams that are the current favourites to make up the top two places in the third tier of English football. 10 points separate them, with Pompey leading the way on 73 points, but the trio that are trying to catch them all have at least one game in hand on John Mousinho's side.
|
League One table (as of 26th Feb)
Team
P
GD
|
Points
1
35
28
|
73
2
34
28
|
66
3
33
23
|
63
4
33
23
|
63
Were it not for Barnsley's win over the Rams on Saturday, there could have been a very different outlook as to the real contenders. A win for Derby would have put them right on the heels of Portsmouth, but it also would have put the Tykes nine points behind them.
That result at Oakwell has put all four sides right in the mix, and these are the teams that they will have to play between now and the end of the season.
Portsmouth remaining fixtures
Pompey have the least amount of games to play of the top four in the third division of English football. Of those 11 remaining games, they only play two teams who are currently in the bottom eight of the league: Burton Albion and Shrewsbury Town. They also play the likes of Wycombe Wanderers, who should be safe, but could fall into the end of season battle for survival.
Six of the 11 teams that Portsmouth will face between now and the end of the season are either going to be fighting for a spot in the play-offs, or for automatic promotion. In fact, they face Derby, Bolton, and Barnsley in three of their last seven matches.
The other three games, against Lincoln City and Wigan Athletic, are ones where their opposition probably won't have anything to play for. They're the type of games you want at that stage of the season.
|
Portsmouth 23/24 run-in
Opposition
Date
Time
|
Location
Oxford United
02/03/24
3pm
|
H
Blackpool
09/03/24
3pm
|
A
Burton Albion
12/03/24
7:45pm
|
H
Peterborough
16/03/24
3pm
|
A
Barnsley
23/03/24
3pm
|
H
Wycombe
29/03/24
3pm
|
A
Derby
01/04/24
3pm
|
H
Shrewsbury
06/04/24
3pm
|
H
Bolton
13/04/24
3pm
|
A
Wigan
20/04/24
3pm
|
H
Lincoln
27/04/24
3pm
|
A
Derby County remaining fixtures
The Rams will play a lot of fringe teams in their final 12 games of the 23/24 campaign. These are teams who could either make a late push for the play-offs, or get sucked into a late relegation battle, but they probably won't be. But they also have their fair share of matches against teams who won't have anything to play for when they face them. Half of Derby's remaining teams to face fall into either of these two categories; teams like Northampton Town, Bristol Rovers and Leyton Orient.
Of the four contenders, Paul Warne's side will only face Pompey in their final dozen games of the current campaign. They will also face some of the favourites for relegation. Two are in their next two games, against Port Vale and Chartlon Athletic, who they recently beat, and one on the final day of the season against bottom of the league: Carlisle United.
|
Derby's 23/24 run-in
Opposition
Date
Time
|
Location
Chalrton
27/03/24
7:45pm
|
H
Port Vale
02/03/24
3pm
|
H
Bristol Rovers
09/03/24
3pm
|
A
Reading
12/03/24
7:45pm
|
H
Bolton
16/03/24
3pm
|
H
Northampton
23/03/24
3pm
|
A
Blackpool
29/03/24
3pm
|
H
Portsmouth
01/04/24
3pm
|
A
Wycombe
06/04/24
3pm
|
A
Leyton Orient
13/04/24
3pm
|
H
Cambridge
20/04/24
3pm
|
A
Carlisle
27/04/24
3pm
|
H
Bolton Wanderers remaining fixtures
The Lancashire-based side face Portsmouth in the second last game of the season, in what could be a huge deciding factor in the race for automatic promotion. Before they even face the current league leaders, Bolton will need to take on five other promotion chasers, including Derby and Barnsley. Whether their aspirations are autos or play-offs, their chances of meeting their goals are all realistic.
Ian Evatt's side also face four teams that are looking to survive the drop, and three teams who will likely have nothing to play for.
|
Bolton's 23/24 run-in
Opposition
Date
Time
|
Location
Wigan
27/02/24
7:45pm
|
A
Cambridge
02/03/24
3pm
|
H
Barnsley
05/03/24
7:45pm
|
A
Exeter
09/03/24
3pm
|
A
Oxford
12/03/24
8pm
|
H
Derby
16/03/24
3pm
|
A
Shrewsbury
23/03/24
3pm
|
H
Stevenage
29/03/24
3pm
|
A
Reading
01/04/24
3pm
|
H
Bristol Rovers
06/04/24
3pm
|
A
Portsmouth
13/04/24
3pm
|
H
Port Vale
20/04/24
3pm
|
H
Peterborough
27/04/24
3pm
|
A
Barnsley remaining fixtures
Of the four teams chasing the top two spots in League One, Barnsley have the least amount of games at home from now until the end of the season. Of the 13 remaining fixtures, only five of them will be at Oakwell.
The Tykes also face seven sides who are currently on the cusp of, if not involved in, the relegation battle, which can be a good or bad thing. They'll be fighting for their lives, but they're also low on quality.
Portsmouth and Bolton are both still on the club's calendar, but they only face two more teams who will be hoping to end up in the play-offs. Their last remaining games come against Lincoln, in a few weeks time, and Northampton Town, on the final day of the season.
|
Barnsley's 23/24 run-in
Opposition
Date
Time
|
Location
Wycombe
02/03/24
3pm
|
A
Bolton
05/03/24
7:45pm
|
H
Lincoln
09/03/24
3pm
|
H
Carlisle
12/03/24
7:45pm
|
A
Cheltenham
16/03/24
3pm
|
H
Portsmouth
23/03/24
3pm
|
A
Cambridge
29/03/24
3pm
|
H
Burton Albion
01/04/24
3pm
|
A
Charlton
06/04/24
3pm
|
A
Stevenage
09/04/24
7:45pm
|
A
Reading
13/04/24
3pm
|
H
Blackpool
20/04/24
3pm
|
A
Northampton
27/04/24
3pm
|
H