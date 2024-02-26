There are just over two months left in the 2023/24 League One season, and four top contenders have emerged as the favourites to win automatic promotion.

Portsmouth, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, and Barnsley are the four teams that are the current favourites to make up the top two places in the third tier of English football. 10 points separate them, with Pompey leading the way on 73 points, but the trio that are trying to catch them all have at least one game in hand on John Mousinho's side.

League One table (as of 26th Feb) Team P GD Points 1 Portsmouth 35 28 73 2 Derby 34 28 66 3 Bolton 33 23 63 4 Barnsley 33 23 63

Were it not for Barnsley's win over the Rams on Saturday, there could have been a very different outlook as to the real contenders. A win for Derby would have put them right on the heels of Portsmouth, but it also would have put the Tykes nine points behind them.

That result at Oakwell has put all four sides right in the mix, and these are the teams that they will have to play between now and the end of the season.

Portsmouth remaining fixtures

Pompey have the least amount of games to play of the top four in the third division of English football. Of those 11 remaining games, they only play two teams who are currently in the bottom eight of the league: Burton Albion and Shrewsbury Town. They also play the likes of Wycombe Wanderers, who should be safe, but could fall into the end of season battle for survival.

Six of the 11 teams that Portsmouth will face between now and the end of the season are either going to be fighting for a spot in the play-offs, or for automatic promotion. In fact, they face Derby, Bolton, and Barnsley in three of their last seven matches.

The other three games, against Lincoln City and Wigan Athletic, are ones where their opposition probably won't have anything to play for. They're the type of games you want at that stage of the season.

Portsmouth 23/24 run-in Opposition Date Time Location Oxford United 02/03/24 3pm H Blackpool 09/03/24 3pm A Burton Albion 12/03/24 7:45pm H Peterborough 16/03/24 3pm A Barnsley 23/03/24 3pm H Wycombe 29/03/24 3pm A Derby 01/04/24 3pm H Shrewsbury 06/04/24 3pm H Bolton 13/04/24 3pm A Wigan 20/04/24 3pm H Lincoln 27/04/24 3pm A

Derby County remaining fixtures

The Rams will play a lot of fringe teams in their final 12 games of the 23/24 campaign. These are teams who could either make a late push for the play-offs, or get sucked into a late relegation battle, but they probably won't be. But they also have their fair share of matches against teams who won't have anything to play for when they face them. Half of Derby's remaining teams to face fall into either of these two categories; teams like Northampton Town, Bristol Rovers and Leyton Orient.

Of the four contenders, Paul Warne's side will only face Pompey in their final dozen games of the current campaign. They will also face some of the favourites for relegation. Two are in their next two games, against Port Vale and Chartlon Athletic, who they recently beat, and one on the final day of the season against bottom of the league: Carlisle United.

Derby's 23/24 run-in Opposition Date Time Location Chalrton 27/03/24 7:45pm H Port Vale 02/03/24 3pm H Bristol Rovers 09/03/24 3pm A Reading 12/03/24 7:45pm H Bolton 16/03/24 3pm H Northampton 23/03/24 3pm A Blackpool 29/03/24 3pm H Portsmouth 01/04/24 3pm A Wycombe 06/04/24 3pm A Leyton Orient 13/04/24 3pm H Cambridge 20/04/24 3pm A Carlisle 27/04/24 3pm H

Bolton Wanderers remaining fixtures

The Lancashire-based side face Portsmouth in the second last game of the season, in what could be a huge deciding factor in the race for automatic promotion. Before they even face the current league leaders, Bolton will need to take on five other promotion chasers, including Derby and Barnsley. Whether their aspirations are autos or play-offs, their chances of meeting their goals are all realistic.

Ian Evatt's side also face four teams that are looking to survive the drop, and three teams who will likely have nothing to play for.

Bolton's 23/24 run-in Opposition Date Time Location Wigan 27/02/24 7:45pm A Cambridge 02/03/24 3pm H Barnsley 05/03/24 7:45pm A Exeter 09/03/24 3pm A Oxford 12/03/24 8pm H Derby 16/03/24 3pm A Shrewsbury 23/03/24 3pm H Stevenage 29/03/24 3pm A Reading 01/04/24 3pm H Bristol Rovers 06/04/24 3pm A Portsmouth 13/04/24 3pm H Port Vale 20/04/24 3pm H Peterborough 27/04/24 3pm A

Barnsley remaining fixtures

Of the four teams chasing the top two spots in League One, Barnsley have the least amount of games at home from now until the end of the season. Of the 13 remaining fixtures, only five of them will be at Oakwell.

The Tykes also face seven sides who are currently on the cusp of, if not involved in, the relegation battle, which can be a good or bad thing. They'll be fighting for their lives, but they're also low on quality.

Portsmouth and Bolton are both still on the club's calendar, but they only face two more teams who will be hoping to end up in the play-offs. Their last remaining games come against Lincoln, in a few weeks time, and Northampton Town, on the final day of the season.