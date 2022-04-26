How Peterborough United’s average attendance this season compare to recent seasons

The 2021-22 season has not been a successful one for Peterborough United, with their stay in the Championship lasting just one season.

Posh spent eight years away from the second tier before their promotion from League One in the 2020-21 campaign, but things just haven’t worked out.

A mid-season managerial switch from Darren Ferguson to former boss Grant McCann saw a few more victories occur, but with two games remaining in the campaign their return to the third tier of English football has already been confirmed.

What of the attendances this season though at the Weston Homes Stadium? Let’s take a look at how they compare to previous campaigns for the club.

Only die-hard Peterborough United supporters will get atleast 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 Has Peterborough United been in existence over 100 years? Yes No

According to World Football, with 22 home matches in the league played and one remaining, Posh have averaged 10,133 fans a match at the formerly known London Road, which ranks as the third lowest in the Championship – only Luton Town and Bournemouth rank below them.

Posh have never been the most well-supported club but it is a rise on their previous seasons numbers as it seems that the success they had last season has had a positive effect on crowd sizes.

There were a few games in the 2020-21 season where Posh fans were allowed in, however to go back to the last season where full crowds were allowed in would be to look at the 17 matches Peterborough had at home in 2019-20 before the campaign was curtailed due to COVID-19.

Posh averaged 7,731 that season, per transfermarkt, so this season represents a marked upturn in individuals through the turnstiles.

Numbers are also up on the last time Posh were in the Championship – the 2012-13 season – which saw the club average 8,215 fans at matches, and that was their second season in succession at the level with the year before attracting 9,111 per match.

It’s clear that Peterborough’s fanbase has grown a little bit since the last time they spent time in the second tier, but trends would suggest that their gates will shrink in 2022-23 when they are back in League One.