Highlights Morgan Whittaker's performance at Plymouth highlights Swansea's mistake in not utilising him more in South Wales.

Whittaker's impressive goal contributions and overall game prove he is more than capable of impacting games at this level.

Swansea's decision to sell Whittaker has been labelled a bad bit of business, while Plymouth benefits from his perfect fit into their style of play.

Adrian Clarke and Sam Parkin have questioned Swansea for failing to give Morgan Whittaker a more prominent role in the squad previously.

Morgan Whittaker enjoys excellent start with Plymouth

The attacker initially joined the Pilgrims at the start of last season, and he excelled over the next few months, scoring nine goals and registering seven assists to put Plymouth in the automatic promotion places come January.

Despite Whittaker wanting to stay, Swansea made the decision to recall the player, but he failed to truly establish himself as a regular under Russell Martin.

After much speculation in the summer window, the 22-year-old returned to Home Park on a permanent basis, and it appears to be a shrewd bit of business from Steven Schumacher’s side.

Whittaker scored a hat-trick against Norwich on Saturday, meaning he has already recorded seven goal contributions in eight games so far, with his overall game also hugely impressive.

And, speaking on the ‘What the EFL?!’ podcast, EFL pundit Clarke expressed his surprise that Plymouth were able to do a deal.

“We’ve all seen managers and teams let good ones go, but it does make you wonder what Swansea were thinking with their lack of use of Morgan Whittaker. I don’t want it to be a pile-on for Russell Martin, but he’s a heck of a player and I think he’s proven at Plymouth that he’s more than good enough to impact games at this level.

“The fact they were willing to sell him looks like a really bad bit of business, but it’s Plymouth gain, as he fits in perfectly to their style of play.”

Meanwhile, fellow EFL expert Parkin echoed those thoughts, as he asked a question that many Swansea fans are probably thinking.

“How on earth has that been allowed to happen?”

Are Swansea missing Morgan Whittaker?

It goes without saying that Whittaker is a huge miss for Swansea, with the Welsh side sitting just one place above the relegation zone at this early stage.

Whilst they are struggling to win games, they will be seeing newly-promoted Plymouth sit in mid-table, and in Whittaker they have a young player who is making a difference on a regular basis at Championship level.

Of course, the blame for this can’t lie with Michael Duff, but you can be sure that some are wondering why Martin didn’t give the ex-Derby man more of a chance during his time in charge.

However, this is a debate that will have been had over and over again among the Swansea supporters, and there’s nothing they can do now.

Plus, it’s also clear that Whittaker wanted to move, so you can understand why the club cashed in this summer, as they didn’t want to have a player at the club who thought his future should be elsewhere.

What next for Swansea?

After a dismal start, Swansea did pick up three valuable points against Sheffield Wednesday last time out, and it’s something they must build on.

Duff’s side are back in action this weekend when they make the trip to The Den to take on Millwall.