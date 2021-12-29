How Nottingham Forest’s XI could look on February 1st after the January transfer window

When the transfer window slams shut on February 1 for the final time this season, Nottingham Forest could have a squad that is serious about challenging for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Steve Cooper has already guided the Reds away from relegation danger and currently has them in ninth position in the Championship – two points from the play-off places but 11 from the top two.

That’s not an insurmountable tally to claw back and it’s expected that Cooper will be backed in the January transfer window to bolster his squad.

What changes may be made though? Let’s look at how the Tricky Trees could line up from February onwards.

With a centre-back high on Cooper’s shopping list in the coming weeks, Forest have recently been linked to experienced Bournemouth man Steve Cook.

The 30-year-old has a contract at Dean Court that is expiring at the end of the season and Forest, as well as QPR, are understood to be interested in doing a deal and he could slot in nicely in-between Scott McKenna and Joe Worrall.

At right-wing-back the future of Djed Spence is very unclear but it seems likely that he will be recalled by Middlesbrough – in that case Forest have an able back-up in Jordi Osei-Tutu from Arsenal but you’d imagine a replacement for Spence would be sought after.

Forest are also keen to reignite a deal for Lee Buchanan of their bitter rivals Derby County.

They had bids rejected in the summer for the young left-back but per The Sun, Forest are set to test the resolve of the administration-stricken Rams.

There’s no real need to switch up the midfield or wide positions but it’s clear that a striker to provide competition for Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor is being looked at.

Latest reports indicate that there is a three-man shortlist for a forward target and out of the trio, Marcus Forss is the only one with Championship experience and with eight goals for Brentford last season to his name, he could provide the perfect fit to help Grabban along for the rest of the season.