How Nottingham Forest’s XI could look next month if these two Newcastle players join

With the transfer window set to open next month, it will be intriguing to see whether Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is able to stamp his own authority on the club’s squad by drafting in some fresh faces.

Two Newcastle United players have recently been linked with a move to the City Ground.

A report from The Telegraph earlier this month suggested that Forest were interested in the possibility of signing Dwight Gayle from the Magpies.

Meanwhile, a separate report from The Sun last weekend revealed that the Reds were looking into the possibility of sealing a loan deal for Sean Longstaff.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Forest’s starting eleven could look in January if they seal deals for Gayle and Longstaff.

Having utilised the 4-2-3-1 formation on several occasions this season, Cooper may decide to turn to this particular set-up for inspiration in order to get Longstaff and Gayle into the team.

Brice Samba will feature in goal for Forest whilst Scott McKenna will be partnered in the heart of defence by Joe Worrall who has made 19 league appearances this season.

Max Lowe will play at left-back when he makes a full recovery from injury.

Meanwhile, Djed Spence will feature at right-back if Middlesbrough opt against recalling him from his loan spell at Forest.

Quiz: Have Nottingham Forest signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20 Have Nottingham Forest signed a player from Watford in the last five seasons? Yes No

Whilst James Garner is expected to keep his place in the side for the foreseeable future, Ryan Yates may make way for Longstaff if the Reds are able to strike an agreement with Newcastle.

Although Longstaff has only managed to average an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.46 in the Premier League this season, he could potentially thrive in a lower division under the guidance of Cooper.

Lewis Grabban and Brennan Johnson will continue to feature in the wide roles whilst Philip Zinckernagel is expected to line up in a more advanced central position for Forest behind Gayle.

When you consider that Gayle has scored 59 goals in 101 Championship appearances during his career, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if ends up setting this division alight in the New Year for the Reds.

By maintaining their consistency over the course of the coming months, Forest will emerge as legitimate contenders for a place in the play-offs.