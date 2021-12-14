How Nottingham Forest’s XI could look next month if Newcastle player signs for the club

Nottingham Forest are facing a crucial January transfer window that will present them with their first chance to bolster their squad and bring in players that Steve Cooper wants.

Cooper has managed to do an excellent job so far since taking over from Chris Hughton. The Reds are an unrecognisable outfit to what they were at the start of the campaign when they could not buy a victory.

That is testament to the quality of the former Swansea City boss’ coaching and his ability to find a way to get the best out of his available options.

Forest are still in with an outside shot of reaching the play-offs this season in the Championship because of their improvements under Cooper. The Reds are currently sat in 8th place in the table and are just four points adrift of sixth place Stoke City, but they will need to ensure that they remain consistent and pick up wins in some of the games that they have been held to draws so far this term.

One position that the Reds could do with strengthening in the winter window is upfront with them needing to be a little more clinical at times in the final third to edge tight matches.

To that end, Forest are reported by The Telegraph to be holding an interest in potentially signing Dwight Gayle from Newcastle United during the January window.

That comes with Gayle having found game time very limited at Newcastle in the last couple of seasons. The experienced forward is a guaranteed goalscorer at Championship level though and he could provide Nottingham Forest with some major extra firepower if he arrives.

So, with that in mind, we take a look at the potential Nottingham Forest XI Cooper could field if Gayle arrives…

Cooper has alternated between a back three and a back four at times since taking over at the City Ground, so it will be interesting to see how Gayle would fit into the side in those different setups.

However, the Reds were excellent in a 3-4-3 in their 4-1 win at Swansea City on Saturday and that looks to be their strongest shape at present.

Obviously, Gayle’s arrival would not change the layout of the defence with Brice Samba, Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo and Scott McKenna all providing that solid base for the rest of Forest’s side to build from going forwards. However, the forward might over a different sort of ball out for the defenders to distribute to compared with Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor.

Djed Spence is a player that Fores would hope again the odds at this stage remains at the club and is not recalled by Middlesbrough. If he does somehow stay at the City Ground then you could imagine him producing a couple of dangerous deliveries that Gayle may thrive on in the box.

Jack Colback has been used down the left for Forest in recent times with Max Lowe unavailable, if that was still the case when Gayle arrived it might limit the amount of service coming into the box for him down that side of the pitch.

The midfield two of Ryan Yates and James Garner could be able to provide some quality service for Gayle to run onto and it would be exciting to see them trying to pick out his intelligent runs in behind.

Gayle would be expected to start upfront and that could mean Grabban dropping to the bench. You could see Phillip Zinckernagle and Brennan Johnson combing well with him in the attacking third in what would be a very dangerous front three.