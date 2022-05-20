How Nottingham Forest can have the perfect summer transfer window in 7 steps

Nottingham Forest are approaching a very important summer transfer window whether they win promotion to the Premier League or not.

If the Reds are beaten by Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final it will become difficult to keep hold of their key players, and potentially even Steve Cooper.

That will be the most crucial part of the summer should the Terriers win promotion.

Cooper will attract exciting young players and other promotion pushing second tier options by his presence in the dugout at the City Ground, which would allow the club to rebuild this summer to go again, even if important assets depart.

Forest have utilised the loan market incredibly well this season, with recruitment on the whole being very smart and that is something they could replicate next season to aid their cause.

Here, we have taken a look at how Nottingham Forest can have the perfect summer transfer window in seven steps…