How Nottingham Forest, AFC Bournemouth and Huddersfield Town’s final fixtures compare

Things are tight at the top of the Championship and the race for automatic promotion looks to be a tight one that could go up to the final day of the season.

As it stands, Bournemouth sit second in the league with 79 points, Nottingham Forest occupy third spot with 76 points and then Huddersfield are fourth in the league also with 76 points but a lower goal difference.

However, both Bournemouth and Forest have three games left to play compared to Huddersfield with only two therefore putting them in a more advantageous position going into the end of season run.

With only one more automatic promotion spot to be got, every one of these teams will be giving it their all until the end of the season.

Here, we take a look at how each team’s final fixtures compare to see who has the easiest job.

Nottingham Forest:

Nottingham Forest’s final fixtures are as follows: Swansea (H), Bournemouth (A), Hull (A).

Forest’s games against Swansea and Hull should be easier as these teams sit 14th and 18th in the league respectively.

With the game against Swansea being their final home game of the season, they will no doubt have a great crowd inside the City Ground to cheer them on for this game putting the odds further in their favour.

The game against Bournemouth could be a decider as to who will get the automatic promotion spot this year and with Forest being away they might have slightly less in their favour.

However, if they can go into this game off a good result against Swansea and in good form then it shouldn’t affect them too much.

AFC Bournemouth:

Bournemouth’s remaining fixtures are as follows: Blackburn (A), Nottingham Forest (H), Millwall (H).

Bournemouth face some tougher games in their final run with Millwall currently being the lowest ranked side they face as they occupy ninth in the league.

Blackburn currently sit eighth in the league and sit with 66 points putting them up the around the play-off spots.

However, Rovers have only won one of their previous five games meaning Bournemouth should be going into the game with some confidence.

As previously mentioned, the game against Nottingham Forest will be a massive one in the run for automatic promotion.

The Cherries will have the upper hand slightly with the home advantage giving their fans a great opportunity to get behind them but with four draws in their last five games, they have to make sure they can secure all three points.

Millwall will be another tough game but if they get a good result against Forest, it could be a great chance for the home advantage to play its part again.

Huddersfield:

Huddersfield’s remaining fixtures are as follows: Coventry (A), Bristol City (H).

The Terriers already have a slight disadvantage in the race for automatic promotion with only two games left to play therefore giving them less opportunities to pick up points.

However, they will have more time to rest and recover between games which at this point in the season could work in their favour.

Coventry sit 11th in the league but with nothing to play for so Huddersfield will be hoping they can get a result there.

Then on the final day of the season against the team in 17th, the Terriers will be hoping the home advantage can work in their favour and they can finish the season on a high.