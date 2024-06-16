Norwich City are set to enter into a new era during the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

Last season of course, ended in disappointing fashion for the club. After a fifth place finish in the regular season, a 4-0 defeat to Leeds United in the Championship play-off semi-finals ended the club's hopes of promotion to the Premier League.

That in turn, then led to the sacking of manager David Wagner, after 16 months in charge at Carrow Road.

Following Wagner's exit, Norwich have already moved quickly to bring in his replacement, with the appointment of Johannes Hoff Thorup as manager.

The 35-year-old has left his role with Nordsjaelland in his native Denmark to take charge of the Championship club, on a three-year contract securing his future at Carrow Road until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Thorup will of course, now be looking to guide the club back to the top-flight of English football, for the first time since the 2021/22 campaign.

But just how much will it actually cost to watch Norwich City under their new manager this season?

Norwich City season ticket prices confirmed

As ever, this is the time of year when fans across the country will be buying their season tickets, to secure their spot at every one of their club's home games for the coming campaign.

Norwich fans are of course no difference in that sense, with followers of the Canaries now able to purchase their season tickets at Carrow Road for the 2024/25 season under Thorup.

However, buying those seasons tickets will unfortunately not be cheap for supporters of the Canaries.

According to a report from Birmingham World analysing the cost of the cheapest adult season ticket at all 24 Championship clubs for the 2024/25 season, the lowest priced adult season ticket at Norwich for next season, is £545.50.

If a fan was to use that season ticket to attend all 23 home league games the Canaries play next season, that would work out at a cost of £23.72 per home game.

Canaries among the dearest for season tickets

With a season ticket at this price the cheapest that adults can buy at Norwich City for next season, the club do have one of the most expensive season tickets in the division this time round.

As per this report, the only two 2024/25 Championship teams who have a more expensive cheapest adult season ticket than Norwich for next season, are Middlesbrough (£574) and Sheffield Wednesday (£560).

2024/25 Championship season ticket prices - from Birmingham World report Rank Club Cheapest Adult Season Ticket Cost 24th Middlesbrough £574 23rd Sheffield Wednesday £560 22nd Norwich City £545.50 21st Sheffield United £513 20th Luton Town £470 19th Portsmouth £455

'Boro themselves missed out on the play-off last season, and will be looking to improve on that in the coming campaign.

Wednesday meanwhile, avoided relegation on the final day after a great escape following the appointment of Danny Rohl, and will also have their sights set on climbing the table this season.

For Norwich, after a season in which they challenged for promotion, fans will no doubt be hoping to at least see a repeat of that, to ensure they get their money's worth from their season ticket.

If they do not see that, then it may not take long for Thorup's position at Carrow Road to come in for scrutiny.