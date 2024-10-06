Norwich City continued their excellent recent run of form with an emphatic 4-0 win over Hull City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Norwich suffered heartbreak as they were beaten by Leeds United in last season's play-off semi-finals, and they made a slow start to life under new head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup, failing to win any of their first three league games of the campaign.

However, the Canaries have improved significantly since then, and they secured their third win in four games with the comprehensive victory over Hull.

Norwich made a bright start, and they took the lead in the 16th minute when Marcelino Nunez fired home from 20 yards before Josh Sargent's close-range finish doubled their advantage just four minutes later.

Hull did have their chances in the game, with Mohamed Belloumi and Chris Bedia both going close, and Sargent missed the opportunity to score his second when he hit the post from the penalty spot.

That did not prove to be costly as the Canaries continued to dominate, and goals from substitute Kaide Gordon and the in-form Borja Sainz sealed an impressive three points for the hosts to move them up to seventh in the Championship table.

Championship table (as it stands 6th October) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 9 10 19 2 Sheffield United 9 9 19 3 Burnley 9 10 18 4 West Brom 9 6 17 5 Leeds United 9 8 16 6 Watford 9 0 16 7 Norwich City 9 6 15 8 Blackburn Rovers 9 4 15

The win over Hull continued Norwich's outstanding unbeaten home run which now stretches to 20 league games, with their last defeat at Carrow Road coming against Blackburn Rovers last November.

Canaries supporters have had plenty to cheer in the early weeks of the new season, and we looked at how their attendance on Saturday compared to the rest of the Championship.

Norwich City's attendance against Hull City compared to the rest of the Championship

Norwich fans are known for turning up in big numbers to support their team, and this weekend was no different, with 26,326 in attendance for the win over Hull on Saturday.

That was the fifth highest attendance in the Championship over the course of the weekend, with only Sunderland v Leeds United (41,769), Derby County v Queens Park Rangers (29,305), Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday (28,671) and Sheffield United v Luton Town (27,925) recording higher numbers than the Canaries' fixture.

Swansea City v Stoke City saw the lowest attendance in the Championship this weekend at 14,546, followed by Plymouth Argyle v Blackburn Rovers (16,635), Watford v Middlesbrough (20,002), Portsmouth v Oxford United (20,125) and Burnley v Preston North End (20,816).

Norwich had an average attendance of 24,920 last season, which was slightly down from 26,504 in the 2022-23 campaign.

Despite reaching the play-offs, Canaries supporters were unhappy with former head coach David Wagner for much of last season, but with the feel good factor back at the club under Thorup, the average attendance has risen to 26,368 this campaign, although that figure is based on a smaller sample size.

The Norwich fan base are certainly being treated to entertainment this season, with Thorup's men scoring 12 goals in their first five league games at Carrow Road, and the goals seem likely to continue with Sainz and Sargent currently in irresistible form.

Given the amount of chances Hull created on Saturday, the game could have been a lot closer if the Tigers were more clinical in front of goal, and Thorup will know his side need to tighten up defensively.

However, there are plenty of positives for the Canaries to take from their latest victory, and should they avoid defeat in their next home game against Middlesbrough, they will have gone a whole year unbeaten on their own patch.