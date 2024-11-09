Norwich City’s home ground, Carrow Road, is the pride of supporters for the Championship side.

The Canaries have been competing in the stadium since 1935, and it currently can hold more than 27,000 fans in attendance.

Norwich will be hoping that it will be hosting Premier League games in the near future, with the team last in the top flight in 2022.

Carrow Road is the 11th biggest stadium in the Championship in the 2024/25 campaign, sitting between Stoke City and Bristol City’s home ground in the pecking order.

The last major update to the arena came in 2010, with work also being completed during its time in the top flight in 2004 and 2005.

Here we look at how well visiting the Norfolk outfit’s home is rated by those who have left reviews on Tripadvisor…

Championship top 12 stadium capacities 2024/25 (per Transfermarkt) Stadium (Club) Capacity Stadium of Light (Sunderland) 48,707 Hillsborough (Sheffield Wednesday) 39,859 Elland Road (Leeds United) 37,645 Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough) 33,746 Pride Park (Derby County) 33,597 Cardiff City Stadium 33,280 Bramall Lane (Sheffield United) 32,702 CBS Arena (Coventry City) 32,609 Ewood Park (Blackburn Rovers) 31,367 Bet365 Stadium (Stoke City) 30,089 Carrow Road (Norwich City) 27,244 Ashton Gate (Bristol City) 27,000

Carrow Road rating

Over 200 people have left a review of Carrow Road on Tripadvisor, giving it an average rating of 4.0 out of five.

Ratings on Tripadvisor range from terrible to excellent, with poor, average and very good in between.

Many of the reviews praise the club for a welcoming and enjoyable atmosphere, with one from Jane B standing out, giving Carrow Road four out of five.

"Went to Norwich v Hull match," she wrote in October 2024.

"Really helpful staff throughout the process of getting in and finding our seats.

"Good [wheelchair] facilities for ladies. Not all football stadiums cater the same way."

Robert K also issued a rating of four out of five, claiming it was an enjoyable away day for those watching their team compete against Norwich.

"As an away supporter we had not visited this ground for a while," he wrote.

"We visited for a 5.30pm kick-off on 28th Dec '19.

"A car is difficult around or close to the ground but the ground is very close to Norwich train station.

"We parked in a pub car park, William 4th, about a mile from the ground.

"The home supporters are friendly. The ground is small for a Premier League team, with about 20,000 capacity.

"Easy to get in and access to seats is good - Away supporters are located on side of pitch.

"Enjoyable away day."

Reviewers have also enjoyed the stadium for non-football activities, with Kerstin R giving Carrow Road a rating of five out of five after attending a concert by the Killers in the summer of 2022.

She is hopeful that more events can be held in the ground in the future, with the likes of Take That, the Arctic Monkeys and Elton John slated for gigs in 2025.

"Went to see the Killers in concert and, wow what an amazing little stadium, it was more like up close and personal," she wrote.

"I hope they do many more concerts."

Negative Carrow Road experiences

However, not all experiences of Carrow Road have been enjoyed by those who’ve gone to watch Norwich play.

One review from Marie R in October 2021 warned about the difficulty of travelling to the stadium for away supporters.

She also criticised the food on offer at the Norfolk outfit, which will not go down well given their connection to famous chef Delia Smith.

"Travelled from Manchester to see Brighton v Norwich game, and meet up with family," wrote Marie.

"Two things, to make it better for away fans.

"Let the away fans out of the stadium first! Held us all back so that home fans could leave. Away fans have more connecting trains, which is unfair after travelling five hours to get to the match. It's not really very fair.

"The other [problem], the food inside the stadium was shocking!!!

"I've been to a lot of matches and this was the worst.

"Cold chips, or boiling hot and dried out pukka pies were the only choices.

"Even a good burger would have been fantastic, especially with Delia involved, so disappointed.

"I wanted to leave a review to warn other families, think about the connecting trains if you don't have much time to get out of the stadium, and eat before you go in, absolutely the worst for facilities unless it's better in the home end.

"The positive was the train station, close to walk [to] and well organised."

Another away fan was also unhappy with the experience of travelling to Carrow Road in May 2018.

Gary T suggested that a modern update is needed to improve the situation.

"The stadium is too small and old-fashioned," he wrote.

"Needs to be enlarged and modernised.

"The away supporters area is not that appealing."