With Paul Mullin’s future seemingly uncertain at Wrexham, it perhaps wouldn’t be a surprise to see him depart the ambitious League One outfit over the summer.

Mullin spearheaded Wrexham’s rise from the National League to League One, notching 88 league goals across his first three seasons in North Wales, as the club secured back-to-back promotions.

This term though, he has struggled for both form and gametime. Although the frontman has made 26 appearances in the league, he is averaging just 44 minutes per appearance at present and has just three league goals to his name.

With that in mind, there have been suggestions that it could be time for him to leave the club for a new challenge, especially if they get over the line and secure promotion to the Championship by the end of the campaign.

Mullin has been one of the most high-profile figures in the Red Dragons’ rise so far, so his departure would certainly be a big moment in their recent history. Here, Football League World takes a look at how much money Wrexham could save on wages, if they were to allow the Liverpudlian to move on.

Paul Mullin’s Wrexham wages

Although Mullin has found the step-up to League One to be a challenging one so far this term, he remains on one of the biggest contracts at the club.

Despite their meteoric rise, the Red Dragons have received criticism from some quarters for the way they have flaunted their money at times over the last few years.

Although this is their first season in the third tier for 15 years, according to Capology estimates, they are already operating with the division’s third-highest weekly payroll budget.

Wrexham boast several stars with huge reputations in the Football League as part of their squad, yet Mullin is still on one of the club’s biggest contracts, even though he has struggled this season.

The 30-year-old is estimated to be commanding a weekly wage of £5800, according to Salarysport.com. That figure equates to a yearly return of £301,600, and sets Mullin as the fifth-highest earner in Wrexham’s current squad.

Wrexham's top 5 weekly earners, 24/25 (as per Salarysport.com) George Dobson £7200 George Evans £7200 James McClean £6100 Jack Marriott £6100 Paul Mullin £5800

Mullin’s weekly wage is believed to have steadily increased as Wrexham have progressed through the leagues, something which is only natural when you enjoy the level of success that he has had.

With a potential Championship return to prepare for in a matter of months, Wrexham may jump at the chance to save themselves over £300,000 for the season, which could then be re-invested into a more proven second tier name.

Mullin’s time at Wrexham might nearly be up

Ever since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over the ailing National League outfit back in 2021, Wrexham have targeted players with big reputations who can come in and improve the squad.

That has continued over the last few years, to the point where they now have an incredible level of depth in their forward positions. Boss Phil Parkinson has the choice of Steven Fletcher, Jay Rodriguez, Jack Marriott and Sam Smith, and that’s before you even get to Mullin and Ollie Palmer, who have both been heroes in previous seasons.