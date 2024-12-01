West Bromwich Albion entered a new era at the turn of the year as Shilen Patel acquired a majority stake in the West Midlands side.

This brought the dismal and long-standing Guochuan Lai era to a close at The Hawthorns, with Patel's 87.8% acquisition of the club back in February breeding fresh optimism in B71.

That has been echoed by a fairly lengthy spell of consistent results and performances under the management of Carlos Corberan in the past two years, with the Baggies becoming one of the stronger forces in the Championship since the Spaniard took charge in October 2022.

Albion supporters will feel the club have turned a corner in recent times as Patel has made significant short-term strides, which includes a seven-figure investment into the training ground, wiping out a £5m loan from Wisdom Smart and, more recently, agreed to pay out a historic £3.7m figure which was left by former chairman, Jeremy Peace, back in 2014.

With all of these factors taken into account, there is much more financial stability under the Florida-born businessman's stewardship.

And, with that in mind, Football League World has looked at the estimated figures surrounding the wage structure in this part of the West Midlands.

West Bromwich Albion's current weekly wage structure

At present, the current payroll at West Brom sees the aforementioned Patel pay out a weekly estimated figure of £441,500 - as per Capology.

This makes the average weekly salary across the 24-man senior squad currently at Corberan's disposal come in at a number of £17,660.

Across the regular 46-game Championship season, it is estimated that the annual payroll at The Hawthorns sets the club's coffers back £22,958,000.

And, that being said, the average annual salary across the Baggies squad comes in at a figure of £918,320.

West Bromwich Albion's highest earner at present is Everton loanee

The main cause behind such high figures is the loan acquisition of Mason Holgate from Everton, who is by far and away the highest earner in the Albion squad, with an estimated weekly wage of £70,000.

This in fact makes him the joint-highest earner in the Championship, level with Leeds United's Patrick Bamford.

The versatile defender returned to the club after a previous loan stint back in the 2018/19 season which saw Albion defeated by Aston Villa in the play-off semi-finals.

West Bromwich Albion's five-highest earners Weekly Wage Mason Holgate (Loan) £70,000 Daryl Dike £32,308 Darnell Furlong £25,000 Jed Wallace £25,000 Paddy McNair (Loan) £25,000 All figures ESTIMATED as per Capology

After a disrupted start to his current loan spell as through injury, Holgate made his second debut for the club in the goalless draw with Cardiff City on October 26th, and has formed a solid partnership at the heart of Corberan's defence with Torbjorn Heggem in Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi's absence.

At present, the injured Daryl Dike is the highest earner who is permanently contracted to the club, earning a weekly pay packet of £32,308.

How West Brom's wage structure compares to their divisional rivals

Across the 24 Championship sides, only two have a higher weekly wage bill than Albion's aforementioned figure of £441,500.

These come in the form of Burnley, who pay a figure of £596,000, as well as Leeds United, who top the charts with a total of £708,000.

Albion also only hold third spot by approximately £2,000, with Sheffield United the side directly below them in this particular field.

Therefore, based off the wage structures across the division, it is understandable why the Baggies have once again been fancied by many to at least achieve a position in the play-offs for a second successive season.