With Watford's season looking like petering out following a dismal performance away at Luton last weekend, many supporters are beginning to look towards the summer.

A big rebuild and overhaul of the playing squad is needed at Vicarage Road, and as part of that overhaul, it is likely that the club may have to cash in on some of its stars.

Recent reports have already suggested that Watford winger Ismaila Sarr - who is out of contract in 2024 - will depart Vicarage Road regardless of whether the club went up or not, and, you have to say, after recent reports, there is a good chance the Hornets' number 10 Joao Pedro will follow Sarr through the exit door.

What has been said about Joao Pedro's Watford future?

First of all, a few weeks ago, with reports suggesting that AC Milan were interested in the Brazilian, Hornets sporting director Cristiano Giaretta gave an interview to TuttoMercatoWeb.

During that interview, the Italian revealed the 21-year-old has many top-flight admirers.

"I can say that he has an ‘England’ price, we haven’t received any requests or proposals from Italy." Giaretta told TuttoMercatoWeb (via SportWitness).

"He has many admirers in the Premier League but the truth, and we are happy about it, is that he is 110% focused on our run-up to the playoffs."

Now, further reports have suggested there are more than one Italian club involved.

Indeed, Fichajes suggest that both Italian giants Juventus and Inter Milan are also keen on snapping up the Brazilian this summer.

Interestingly, though, they claim Joao Pedro's value is just 24 million euros, which, using Google's currency translation, is just over £21 million.

This valuation makes little sense, and at that price, there really is no reason for Watford to feel obliged to sell Pedro this summer.

What is Joao Pedro worth?

Last summer, for example, the Hornets turned down more than that from Newcastle United, with the Magpies having reportedly bid £30 million for the club's number 10 last August.

Plus, you would argue that the club are in a stronger position than then, so should be demanding at least the same sort of fee - around £30 million.

Not only has Joao Pedro continued developing for another season, albeit not shining as much as he could have done playing in a poor side, the attacker also penned a new deal at Vicarage Road until 2028 last summer.

That means he has five years remaining on his deal, and whilst nobody is naive enough to think that means he will be at Vicarage Road until 2028, it does strengthen Watford's hand when it comes to negotiating a fee this summer.

Furthermore, with several top flight clubs interested, according to Giaretta, and multiple Italian clubs now having been linked, there could be a bidding war break out this window, whereas last year Newcastle were the only ones to show serious interest that was made public.

In all honesty, it probably is time for Joao Pedro to move on from Vicarage Road this summer - he is a talent that belongs at a higher level than the Championship.

Not for £21 million, though. Watford must demand £30 million, or more, for their star player.