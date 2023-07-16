Enda Stevens is preparing for life at a new club for the first time in six years following his release from Sheffield United after the end of his contract.

Since departing from South Yorkshire, the experienced full-back became Alex Neil's first signing of the summer at Stoke City, joining on a free transfer.

Stevens was one of three players who were synonymous with the Blades' rise from League One to the Premier League in just two seasons, as club legend Billy Sharp and centre-back Jack O'Connell were also released following the expiration of their previous deals.

The Republic of Ireland international joined Chris Wilder's side following their third-tier title success in the summer of 2017 from Portsmouth on a free transfer. Since then, he amassed 209 appearances and nine goals for the Blades under Wilder, Slavisa Jokanovic and, lastly, Paul Heckingbottom, winning promotion to the Premier League twice, as well as featuring 68 times for the club in the top-flight between 2019 and 2021.

However, in his final season with the club last term, Stevens played a minimal part in the Blades' eventual second place finish, only featuring on twelve occasions as a result of two long-term injury layoffs.

How much was Enda Stevens earning at Sheffield United?

All figures used throughout are estimates as per Capology.

Having been a key cog in Chris Wilder's well-documented defence which included 'overlapping centre-backs', Stevens was rewarded for his stellar efforts in United's promotion winning campaign and incredible start to life back in the Premier League with a new contract on March 12th 2020.

Whilst Sheffield United were competing at the lower end of the top-flight's financial spectrum, it seems very surprising that Stevens' contract saw him earning just £4,038 per week.

Over the three-year period of his contract which expired last month, this saw Stevens collect £210,000 per annum, which totals at £630,000 until last month.

Throughout his career, Capology estimates that the full-back has earned a total of £1,776,000 since signing his first professional contract with University College Dublin in the League of Ireland back in 2008.

What was Stoke City's wage bill last season, and how does this signing impact it?

If his previous contract at Sheffield United is to go buy, it will have certainly benefited Alex Neil who looks to fully mould the Stoke squad into his own, with this being his first full pre-season since joining from Sunderland in last season's infancy.

Capology also estimate that the Potters' wage bill throughout the 2022/23 season came to £18,798,000 across the contractual year, with the average weekly wage across the squad coming in at £15,063 per week.

It is well documented that Stoke have signed multiple high earners since their drop back into the second tier five years ago, but have failed to finish higher than 12th on any of those occasions.

The highest earner at the club last season - Sam Clucas - reportedly on £35,000 per week is one of seven players who were let go by Neil at the conclusion of last season, and a signing like Stevens may be a sign that the club have realised cutting the costs is needed to become more sustainable.

Will Enda Stevens be a good addition for Stoke City?

His aforementioned wages suggest that a signing for such a low cost, as well as no fee, means it is a solid addition as Neil looks to add further high-end Championship experience in a bid to push Stoke further up the table.

Even with his injury record last campaign, this transfer seems very low-risk on the surface.