Highlights Rodrigo Moreno was the highest-paid player at Leeds United, earning £100,000 per week throughout his time at the club.

Despite his high wages, Rodrigo's goal-scoring return for Leeds was not as successful as hoped.

Rodrigo had a successful career before joining Leeds, playing for Benfica, Bolton, and Valencia and representing Spain internationally.

Spain striker Rodrigo joined Leeds United with an air of expectation given his international reputation. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to help keep Leeds up in the 2022/23 season, which resulted in him leaving the club.

Now playing in Qatar, the one time Benfica, Bolton, and Valencia striker enjoyed three years with Leeds before departing.

While playing for Leeds, he pocketed a healthy paycheck each week. Football League World has looked at how much Rodrigo Moreno earned whilst he was at Leeds United.

Rodrigo’s wage at Leeds United

While at Leeds United, Capology estimates that the Spanish international was on £100,000 per week, £5,200,000 per year. This figure, according to Capology, didn't change throughout his time at Leeds.

Comparing that to their 2020/21 squad, Rodrigo was their highest earner by some length. The nearest player was Raphinha, who was earning an estimated £63,500.

The following season saw several new faces join Leeds, including Junior Firpo. Despite the new additions, Rodrigo continued to be their highest earner. The nearest player to him was Patrick Bamford who was on an estimated £70,000 per week after a new deal.

In the 2022/23 season, his final season with the club, Rodrigo was still the highest paid player at the club. This season the gap between him and the second-highest earner was cut to £10,000 with Jack Harrison earning an estimated £90,000.

Player 2022/23 Wage p/w Rodrigo £100,000 Jack Harrison £90,000 Weston McKennie £75,000 Patrick Bamford £70,000 Georginio Rutter £70,000

Rodrigo's second shot in England

Leeds signed Rodrigo in the summer window of the 2020/21 season. It was hoped he’d have a better goalscoring return this time round in England with Bolton. He scored his first goal for Leeds against Man City, in a 1-1 draw.

His first season was hampered by injury issues. Rodrigo played 26 times, often from the bench, and finished the season with seven Premier League goals.

Despite playing 31 times the following season, he only managed to score six goals in the league for Leeds as they just avoided relegation.

Rodrigo’s best season tally for goals while at Leeds came in their relegation season. He netted 13 times for the Yorkshire club but couldn’t help keep them up.

He now plays for Qatar Stars League club Al-Rayyan SC after they paid his relegation release clause.

Rodrigo’s career before Leeds United

Rodrigo came through the youth academy at Celta Vigo before moving to Real Madrid Castilla in 2009.

He left Madrid a year later for Benfica, who immediately sent the Spaniard on loan to then Premier League side, Bolton. He played 21 times for Bolton, scoring just one goal while in Lancashire.

Upon returning to Portugal, Rodrigo became a first team regular and would go on to play 120 games, scoring 45 times. He won four domestic trophies with the club and was Europa League runner-up twice.

Benfica loaned Rodrigo to Valencia and, after impressing the Spanish side, the deal was made permanent. He went on to play 220 games for Valencia, scoring 59 goals and grabbing 41 assists.

Rodrigo made his Spain debut in 2014 and played 28 times for his country, scoring eight goals.