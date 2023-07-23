Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca has finalised a loan move to La Liga side Real Betis.

Betis have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old for some time now, and Football League World exclusively revealed that a deal between the two clubs has been in the works since Leeds' relegation.

Due to relegation to the Championship, a number of Leeds' current first-team squad are not likely to be playing for the club during the upcoming campaign, with international football still on many of their minds, as well as the desire to play at the highest level possible.

Roca departs Leeds after just one season at Elland Road. The Spaniard joined on a four-year deal from Bayern Munich last summer and remains under contract until 2026.

There was plenty of excitement surrounding the transfer from the Bavarians during the previous summer, as he was seen as someone who could help offset the loss of Leeds' key midfielder and talisman, Kalvin Phillips, who joined Manchester City.

Betis finished sixth and thus qualified for the UEFA Europa League group stage for the upcoming campaign. Leeds will be hoping Roca impresses for 'Los Verdiblancos' to help boost his valuation again, after the hit it will have sustained last season.

There was talk that there was to be an option-to-buy inserted in the deal, with Mundo Deportivo claiming that the option that Betis will hold in Roca’s loan means they can sign him in the summer of 2024 for €12 million (£10.3 million).

However, neither club have announced any buy-clause, meaning Leeds won't be guaranteed to recoup the reported £10million fee paid last summer.

How much did Marc Roca earn at Leeds United?

Marc Roca could move on to Real Betis in the near future to end his Leeds United nightmare

Leeds haven't raised many fees for their players this summer, but have done major work on trimming the wage bill down from last season, with all of Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Rodrigo, Joel Robles, and Adam Forshaw departing so far.

Roca's arrival from Bayern signalled that he would likely be a high earner at Elland Road, and according to figures taken from Capology, Leeds' former defensive-midfielder earns around £50,000 per week.

Albeit, this figure is an estimate, and it is unclear what exactly relegation from the Premier League will have impacted on his deal, with Phil Hay of The Athletic reporting that "Leeds are protected by significant clauses inserted into every player’s contract, which will see wages fall by a minimum of 50 per cent and maximum of 60 per cent" in the event of relegation.

The Spanish midfielder made 36 appearances in all competitions for Leeds last season, scoring once and assisting a further two but his wage is now off the books for the club's Championship campaign.

Roca's total gross salary per year is set at around £2.6 million before tax.

How big was Leeds United’s wage bill last season?

Leeds' wage bill during the 2022/23 season is said to be around £56,420,000 gross per year, which averages at 2,350,833 per year per player.

The average weekly salary per player at Leeds last season is £45,208, with the Whites averaging £1,085,000 gross per week on wages.

Roca was one of the higher earners at Elland Road last season, with only eight players ahead of him, including: Rodrigo Moreno, Jack Harrison, Weston McKennie (on loan from Juventus), Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter, Luis Sinisterra, Junior Firpo, and Tyler Adams; all of whom earned in excess of £50,000 per week.