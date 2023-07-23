Plymouth Argyle sealed the singing of attacker Morgan Whittaker from Swansea City yesterday, joining in a club-record deal.

He first linked up with the Pilgrims last year, joining on a season-long loan deal and recording an impressive nine goals and seven assists in 25 league appearances during the first half of the 2022/23 campaign.

Playing a big part in Plymouth's excellent start to the campaign, Steven Schumacher's side were the victims of their own success, with the player being recalled by Swansea during the January transfer window.

Heavily linked with a move to Scottish Premiership giants Rangers at that point, it looked as though the 22-year-old was going to seal a move to Ibrox but that failed to materialise in the end and he remained under the stewardship of Russell Martin.

But with the Gers retaining their interest in the attacker, the Pilgrims could have easily missed out on him.

In the end though, they have managed to get a deal over the line for the 22-year-old, who is likely to do well in an environment he has thrived in before.

How much have Plymouth Argyle paid for Morgan Whittaker?

The BBC have reported that Whittaker has joined Argyle in a deal worth roughly £1m.

His contract at the Swansea.com Stadium didn't expire until 2025 and that's one reason why it's a surprise the Swans didn't manage to generate more money from his sale.

However, he didn't do enough during the second half of last season to warrant a high price tag and, in the end, Swansea's decision to recall him may have impacted the amount they were able to secure.

This deal does include add-ons though, and with the Swans buying him from Derby County for around £750,000, they have made a profit on him.

It remains to be seen whether a sell-on clause is included - but it would be a surprise if there wasn't considering he could be sold by the Pilgrims for a decent sum in the future.

Signing on a four-year contract, that should give Schumacher's side the license to demand quite a lot for him if he thrives at Home Park again.

How much was Morgan Whittaker earning at Swansea City?

Considering Plymouth have only just been promoted and have spent a long time away from the Championship, they may not be able to fork out too much on wages if they go back down.

Although they will be desperate to remain afloat in the second tier for the long term, their financial health has to come first and this is why it would be difficult to see Whittaker earning too much.

According to Capology, he was earning an estimated £4,808-per-week at Swansea which sounds modest enough to be realistic considering he was only 20 at the time of his arrival in South Wales.

He could be earning a similar amount at Home Park, although he would probably want a pay rise considering he's older now, will be a crucial player for Plymouth and joined in a club-record deal.

And there could be a relegation clause in his contract that will decrease his wage if his new side are relegated, so they may have the license to pay him considerably more than what he was earning at Michael Duff's side.