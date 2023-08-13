Highlights Southampton appointed Russell Martin as manager to bring them back to the Premier League. Their first game resulted in a 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Southampton’s preparations for their return to the Championship has been quite busy.

The Saints have appointed Russell Martin with the task of bringing the south coast club back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The opening game led to a 2-1 victory away to Sheffield Wednesday, with the new manager’s style of play evident from the beginning.

But the summer transfer window is set to ensure that it remains a busy period behind the scenes at St. Mary’s between now and 1 September.

Multiple important first team players could make their exit from the Championship side.

One such departure that has already happened this window is the loss of Tino Livramento.

What was Tino Livramento earning at Southampton?

It has been reported that the defender has signed for Newcastle United for a fee in the region of £35 million.

The full back joined Southampton for just £5 million in the summer of 2021 from Premier League side Chelsea.

Here we look at what kind of wage Livramento was earning during his time with the club, with estimated figures courtesy of Capology.

Livramento was one of the lowest earners at Southampton last year.

The defender was making £8,000 per week, while he struggled with making a full return to fitness.

The average weekly wage in the side during the club’s final Premier League season was worth £39,993, showing just how far down the pecking order the 20-year-old was in terms of salary.

Livramento was signed as a promising Chelsea youth prospect, meaning he was yet to establish himself as worthy of being one of the club’s higher earners when he joined the side.

His performances in the 2021-22 term made him one of the standout figures in Ralph Hassenhuttl’s team.

If not for suffering an ACL injury late in that season, perhaps he would have earned a contract extension that would have increased his worth to the club.

How did Tino Livramento fare last season?

Livramento missed the majority of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of his injury issues.

The Englishman made just two substitute appearances in the league, with Southampton having already suffered relegation from the top flight by the time he made his comeback.

Livramento’s final game for the club proved to be the 4-4 draw against Liverpool that pulled the plug on the Saints’ time in the Premier League.

He also featured in a 3-1 defeat to Brighton earlier in May, but Ruben Selles’ side were already confirmed as a Championship side by that point.

Despite missing an entire year of competitive action, the defender still attracted enough interest to lead to a return to the Premier League over the summer.

Livramento is likely to be second choice to Kieran Trippier in Eddie Howe’s side, but he could also operate on the left-flank so should still see plenty of minutes.

The Magpies have also qualified for the Champions League, so should require rotation throughout the campaign in order to keep players fresh.

The chance to compete in the premier European cup competition is also an opportunity that the ex-Southampton player couldn’t turn down.