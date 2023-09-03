Highlights Southampton's decision to loan Nathan Tella to Burnley proved to be a game-changing move for the player, as he had been a bit part player at the club.

Although he might not have known it at the time, Southampton's decision to loan Nathan Tella out to Burnley ahead of the 2022/23 campaign proved to be a game-changing decision for the player.

Up until that point, Tella had been a bit part player at the St Mary's Stadium, with the most appearances he had made for the club in the league in a season being 18.

In fact, when he departed for Burnley, Tella had made 43 appearances for the Saints, scoring just two goals.

For Burnley, Tella went on to make 45 appearances in all competitions, scoring 19 and assisting on five occasions.

This included 17 goals in the Championship, helping fire the Clarets to automatic promotion and the league title.

Naturally, after putting up such fine performances for them, Burnley were reportedly keen on a permanent deal for Tella this summer, but things never materialised.

Nathan Tella joins Bayer Leverkusen

Tella, though, still got his big move elsewhere, with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen coming in for him just three games into the Championship season.

As per BBC Sport, the German side will reportedly pay £20 million, with Tella signing a five-year contract for the side.

At the time of his departure, Southampton said the following in a club statement: "Although disappointed to lose such a talented homegrown player and popular character, the club felt the offer represented fair value for the 24-year-old.

"The move also gives him the opportunity to fulfil his desire to play abroad, and play in the Europa League this season.

"We would like to thank Nathan for his contribution to the club, both in the Academy and first team, and for his professionalism throughout the summer transfer window, and wish him every success for the future."

How much was Nathan Tella earning at Southampton?

With the player having now left the club, and that clearly having an impact on Southampton's finances, just out of interest, we thought we'd take a look at what Nathan Tella was earning during his time with the Saints.

Of course, clubs do not make this sort of information freely available, so to do this, we will be using a website called Capology.

Capology gathers salary data on a number of professional sports across the world, and where those figures are not made official, such as in football, they make researched estimates, with some even verified.

With that said, below, we've looked at Nathan Tella's estimated salary at Southampton according to Capology date.

It must be stressed that any figures quoted are estimated numbers and not official.

Nathan Tella's estimated Southampton earnings

According to Capology, despite his heroics at Burnley, Nathan Tella was actually one of the lowest earners at Southampton last season.

Indeed, they estimate that Tella was earning a gross weekly wage of £12,500 per week.

Over a whole year, that equates to a gross annual salary of 65000

This is far less than the average weekly salary at Southampton, which is currently estimated to stand at £31, 350 per week, or £1,630,214 per year.