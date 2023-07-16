Middlesbrough have been very active so far in the transfer window, with Michael Carrick keen to take the club back to the Premier League.

Boro surged to the top end of the Championship after only weeks of Carrick being in the job, and while they ultimately fell at the final hurdle, the club is keen to continue on this upward trajectory.

Middlesbrough have brought six players through the door so far this summer, with all of them being young, hungry talents in general.

One of the players that has arrived and will be considered the more experienced player is goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

How much did Middlesbrough pay for Seny Dieng?

One area that was key for Boro to strengthen this summer was in goal, as they lost the services of Zack Steffen as he returned to his parent club, Manchester City.

Steffen was an important performer for the club, as he kept nine clean sheets in 42 Championship games.

Boro were linked with several names to replace the American, but it was QPR’s Seny Dieng who the club chose as his replacement.

Dieng had entered the final 12 months of his contract at QPR, and it seemed likely that he was going to leave QPR before Boro’s interest.

Dieng was eventually sold to Middlesbrough for a fee in the region of £2 million, signing a four-year contract at the Riverside Stadium.

How did Seny Dieng perform at QPR?

Dieng joined the West London team from German side MSV Duisburg in 2016, and it took a while for the keeper to become a regular at the club.

He had loans in non-league before having spells at Stevenage, Dundee, and Doncaster Rovers.

It was at Doncaster where Dieng showed his real attributes, as he kept nine clean sheets in 27 League One games. His form for Donny saw him return to QPR in 2020 and become the club’s number one in goal.

Dieng had three seasons playing in the first team for the Rs, and he notched 121 appearances in all competitions, keeping 30 clean sheets, and even managed a goal, which came in the game against Sunderland last season.

How much was Seny Dieng earning at QPR?

Using Capology, which estimates what players are earning at the current clubs, it states that Dieng was on a weekly salary of £4,038, which is a total of £210,000 per year.

Dieng wasn’t one of the highest paid players at QPR, as his £4,038 was the eighth-lowest in the club last season. While the highest paid player at the football club was on a weekly wage of £18,269.

This is a considerable rise, considering when he first joined the club, he was on a weekly wage of £1,000 and a total of £52,000 a year.

Now at 28, Dieng joins one of QPR’s Championship rivals in Middlesbrough, where he could possibly earn more money, and he will be hoping he can achieve something he didn’t with QPR, and that is promotion to the Premier League.