Southampton defender Lyanco has completed a loan move to Qatari side Al-Gharafa.

Lyanco joined the Saints from Italian outfit Torino in August 2021 for a fee of £6.4 million and he scored one goal and provided two assists in 30 appearances in all competitions last season as his side were relegated from the Premier League.

However, Lyanco found himself out of favour at the start of this campaign and he did not feature in the Championship prior to his departure, with his only appearance coming in the 3-1 defeat at Gillingham in the Carabao Cup first round.

Lyanco had been linked with a move to Turkish side Besiktas earlier this summer, but after his exit to Al-Gharafa was confirmed, the 26-year-old shared a heartfelt message with fans on social media.

"I would like to thank Southampton and every single person who works for the club," Lyanco wrote on Instagram.

"I would also like to thank all the fans, for their love with me and my family. I end this journey with the certainty that until the last day, I fought to do my best for the club.

"Thank you for everything and see you soon."

Lyanco is one of a number of players to leave St Mary's this summer, with the likes of Mislav Orsic, Ibrahima Diallo, Mohammed Salisu, Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and Nathan Tella all departing.

The sales have brought in sizeable transfer fees for the club, but also significantly reduced the wage bill as Southampton look to operate sustainably in the second tier.

According to the Daily Echo, the Saints were "keen to offload Lyanco's wages" despite captain Jack Stephens suffering an injury, although manager Russell Martin revealed that Stephens' injury is "nowhere near as bad as first feared".

As Lyanco begins his temporary spell in Qatar, we looked at how much the Brazilian was earning during his time at Southampton.

How much Lyanco earning a week at Southampton?

According to Capology, Lyanco earned £35,000 per week and £1,820,000 per year during his time at St Mary's, although it is important to stress that this is an estimate.

It is easy to see why the Saints were keen to get Lyanco's wages off their books this summer, but he receives significantly less than the club's highest-paid player, who is believed to be winger Joe Aribo on £70,000 per week.

Stuart Armstrong (£65,000 per week), Moussa Djenepo (£65,000 per week), Jan Bednarek (£60,000 per week) and Adam Armstrong (£55,000 per week) are also among the club's highest earners.

In Lyanco's absence, Martin has paired Stephens and Bednarek at centre-half this season, but with Stephens set for a spell on the sidelines, he could be replaced by Everton loanee Mason Holgate.

It has been an excellent start to the season for the Saints as they look to make an immediate return to the top flight and on the early evidence, they seem likely to be among the promotion front-runners in the second tier.

With just days remaining in the transfer window, it remains to be seen whether there are further incomings and outgoings at St Mary's.