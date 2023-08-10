Luton Town have confirmed the signing of Thomas Kaminski from Blackburn Rovers.

The interest was first reported that Luton held an interest in the shot-stopper, but it was first understood that the player’s preference was to move back to Belgium if an offer arrived.

The interest then faded somewhat after those initial reports, with Alan Nixon then reporting via Patreon that Luton were back in for Rovers' goalkeeper Kaminski, having failed to land him earlier in the summer with a low-ball bid.

He stated that the Hatters were willing to pay £2.5 million for the Belgian and talks were reaching a conclusion between all parties.

It took multiple bids to attain Kaminski's services, with Alan Myers of Sky Sports reporting that Blackburn turned down a third bid for Kaminski's services from Luton this summer in the £2.5 million region, and that they want at least £3 million for their 2020/2021 Player of the Season.

Then, according to The Athletic, Luton have finally agreed a fee in the region of £2.5million plus some extra add-ons for Kaminski's signing. The Belgian then moved to Kenilworth Road ahead of the new Premier League season.

What's been the reaction to Kaminski's move from Blackburn Rovers to Luton Town?

Rob Edwards said: "It’s an area which is one of, if not the, most important areas on the pitch and a lot of work has been done to get the deal, and that goalkeeper position, over the line.

"He’s a great person and he’s a really good proactive goalkeeper, which at this level you’re going to need. He’s sharp, he makes good saves and is alert in one-on-ones situations.

"Thomas not only brings us a really proactive level of goalkeeping but also he’s an international footballer with Belgium so he brings that level of experience too."

Kaminski said: "I’m delighted to be here and looking forward to the opportunity.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world, to play in the Premier League is a dream for every footballer and it’s unbelievable to be here.

"Knowing Luton’s story and playing against them, it’s a well organised team. You can see the togetherness on the pitch, I’ve spoke many times to Amari’i Bell who was my teammate at Blackburn and he called it home, so it gave me a great feeling about the club."

Kaminski's Blackburn wage?

According to estimates from Capology, Kaminski was the fifth highest paid player across the 2022/23 season for Blackburn.

The stopper earns around £13,077, which is around £680,000 per year. The only players who earnt in excess of the 30-year-old last season were said to be Sammie Szmodics, Sam Gallagher, Daniel Ayala, Dominic Hyam, and George Hirst.

Kaminski ended his stay in Lancashire having played 118 times for Blackburn in his three seasons with the club since arriving from Gent in 2020, but lost his place to Aynsley Pears at the back end of the last campaign.

The Premier League new-boys have added Kaminski into a pool of 'keepers which includes Matt Macey and James Shea. Meanwhile, Blackburn didn't take long in sourcing a replacement for the Belgian, by securing the signing of 24-year-old Leopold Wahlstedt this week from Norwegian side Odds BK.