Luton Town have recruited quite a few players from the EFL this summer following their promotion to the Premier League.

Chiedozie Ogbene arrived on a free transfer from Rotherham United, Mads Andersen came in from League One side Barnsley, Tahith Chong has arrived from Birmingham City and Thomas Kaminski has come in from Blackburn Rovers to strengthen the Hatters' goalkeeping department.

Even some of those that didn't arrive from EFL clubs, including Ryan Giles and Marvelous Nakamba, spent either part of all of last season in the Championship with the duo thriving at Middlesbrough and Luton.

Jacob Brown, who has arrived from Stoke City, is their latest recruit with the Scotland international coming in to provide more depth to their forward department, although he can also operate out wide too if required.

Scoring nine goals in all competitions last season and managing to get himself on the scoresheet against Rotherham United last weekend, he certainly has the ability to be an asset for Rob Edwards' side.

What estimated weekly wage was Jacob Brown on at Stoke City?

The estimated weekly wage Brown was earning at Stoke was £9,423 per week, according to Capology.

That's a higher amount than Ben Pearson (£8,000) and Josh Tymon (£6,538), both of whom could be crucial first-teamers for Alex Neil during the 2023/24 campaign and beyond.

Considering Pearson was probably on a Premier League salary at his previous club AFC Bournemouth, this comes as a surprise but Brown was unsurprisingly one of the bigger earners in Staffordshire considering his importance to the team.

However, there are a few first-teamers at Stoke who are earning a higher estimated weekly wage including Tyrese Campbell, Josh Laurent, Lewis Baker, Dwight Gayle, Ben Wilmot and Peter Etebo.

The latter is the highest estimated earner (£30,000 per week) which comes as no surprise considering he arrived during a mad spending spree under Gary Rowett during the summer of 2018.

Considering they had only just been relegated at the time, the Potters may have felt they had the license to splash out on a number of players, with player sales also raising a decent amount for them.

Is Jacob Brown likely to be earning a higher wage at Luton Town?

Considering how sensible Luton have been with their finances in recent years, it wouldn't be a surprise if Brown isn't earning too much more than he was at Stoke.

And even if he is, the Hatters have probably included a relegation clause that means his wage will be decreased significantly.

According to Capology, Luton's weekly payroll is just under £70,000 less than Stoke, with the former's players earning around £6,000 less per week on average.

Following their promotion to the top flight though, you would think this gap has decreased significantly and it may have even been wiped out completely.

The lure of top-tier football may have been enough to lure Brown to Bedfordshire without a massive pay rise though, so it would be a surprise if he's earning too much more at Kenilworth Road than he was at the bet365 Stadium.

Edwards' side haven't splashed the cash too much this summer, so it would be a surprise if they're paying huge wages.