Leeds United have taken former right-back Sam Byram on trial as they weigh up whether to sign the former Norwich City player on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old is well-known to the Leeds fanbase, as he came through the ranks at Elland Road, and would go on to make almost 150 appearances for the club before securing a high-profile switch to West Ham United for a reported fee of just shy of £4 million.

After a promising early start to his career, it’s fair to say that Byram’s career didn’t really take off as many expected it would, with injuries restricting the impact he could make with the Hammers, and at his last club Norwich, too.

Byram managed only 36 appearances for the Hammers and signed for Norwich in 2019 on a four-year deal, where he would manage 54 games during his stay, spending much of his time at Carrow Road as cover at both left-back and right-back.

His deal expired in the summer, and it was always likely that he would be moved on, which proved to be the case, as Byram was released as part of a big clear-out by the Canaries.

The defender is now on the lookout for his next club, and Football Insider have revealed that Leeds are taking an interest in Byram and have taken him on trial to help him stay fit.

The 29-year-old is back with the club he left when he was 22, and worked under Leeds' new boss, Daniel Farke, during his stint with Norwich

The latest report states that he has returned to the West Yorkshire outfit on trial, with a view to him competing for the left-back role if he impresses enough to earn a contract.

How much did Sam Byram earn at Norwich City?

Norwich haven't raised many fees for their players this summer, but have done major work on trimming the wage bill down from last season, with all of Kieran Dowell, Teemu Pukki, Josh Martin, Michael McGovern, Daniel Sinani, and Byram all departing the club this summer.

Byram's arrival from West Ham signalled that he would likely be a high earner at Carrow Road, and according to figures taken from Capology, Norwich's City former full-back earned around £30,000 per week.

Albeit, this figure is an estimate, but that placed Byram as the second-highest earner, behind only Ben Gibson. Byram played 16 games for the Canaries in all competitions last season, scoring once in that time.

Byram's total gross salary per year is set at around £1.56 million before tax.

Should Leeds re-sign Sam Byram?

If he wants a wage anywhere close to what he was receiving at Norwich, there is no chance of Leeds signing Byram.

He could be worth a chance on a short-term deal on much reduced wages, given that he can operate as a full-back on both sides, and is someone who should settle into life at Leeds easily.

That versatility can help, as can his connection to West Yorkshire, and crucially, he is a player Farke knows well. The fact he is ready to bring Byram on trial means he values him as a player and a character, which is important.

However, Leeds may be put off by his age, injury record, and wage demands, which make the signing far less likely to materialise.