With Liam Cooper set to be out of action for a while, Leeds United wasted no time in bringing in another central defender.

Indeed, Spurs centre-half Joe Rodon put pen to paper at the club last week, joining on a season-long loan from the Premier League side.

The Welshman has certainly had an interesting career to date.

Having started out at Swansea, Rodon earned a move to Spurs in 2020, but has found it hard to establish himself as anything close to a regular.

He spent last season on loan at Rennes in France, and will now do the same this campaign in Yorkshire.

With all of the above said, just out of interest, we thought we'd take a look at the sort of salary that Joe Rodon was earning whilst at Tottenham.

Of course, football clubs do not make this sort of thing official or public knowledge, so to do this, we have used data from Capology.

Compete gathers data on major sports leagues across the world and brings them together in one place.

In football, with salaries not as 'open' as in others sports, Capology makes estimates when it comes to player earnings, with some of these figures being verified by sources.

It must be stressed, though, that any figures discussed from Capology are merely estimates and not official.

With that said, let's get into Joe Rodon's Spurs' figures.

What did Joe Rodon earn whilst at Spurs?

Having joined Spurs from Swansea City in 2020, Joe Rodon saw himself receive a nice increase in salary.

Indeed, Capology estimates that in his first season at Tottenham Hotspur, Rodon earned a gross figure of £9,615 per week.

At the time, this would have made him Spurs' second lowest senior earner, with only Alfie Whiteman earning less during that season.

Across a full year, though, this did not prevent Rodon from receiving a healthy gross figure of £500,000.

Interestingly, according to Capology, Rodon's contract at Spurs is or was set to increase slightly for the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons.

Indeed, rather than earning £9,615 per week, the Welshman's earnings are estimated to rise to a more round figure of £10,000 per week.

It might not seem like a huge difference, but across a full year, that means the Welshman receives an extra £20,000 per year, with an annual figure of £520,000 gross per year.

With two years left on his Spurs contract, Capology estimates that Rodon still has £1,040,000 gross salary remaining on his current deal.

Where would Joe Rodon's salary rank at Leeds United?

Presuming that Rodon is receiving the same estimated salary at Leeds United that he did at Spurs, we can see where this would rank him in terms of earners at Elland Road.

Whilst he was one of the lowest earners at Spurs, perhaps surprisingly, he is still on the lower end of earners at the Championship side.

This is largely due to Leeds very much having a Premier League wage bill following their relegation.

Indeed, only five senior players are said to earn less than £10,000 per week at Elland Road.

As interesting as all of the above is, please do remember that all figures are merely estimates using data from Capology.