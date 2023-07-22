As pre-season preparations intensify, Coventry City are looking to add to their squad in an attempt to make a play-off push yet again in the upcoming 2023/24 season.

The main talking points surrounding the Sky Blues in the off-season has been regarding Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer. With Gyokeres' departure to Sporting CP confirmed at least, Robins' will recieve the biggest influx of cash since the beginning of his tenure at the club in a bid to strengthen many positions as the Swede becomes the Sky Blues' record sale.

The losses of both Callum Doyle - who has since joined rivals Leicester - and Luke McNally upon the expiration of their loan deals means Robins needed to add quality and depth in this area of the pitch.

On Tuesday afternoon, the club confirmed the signing of Joel Latibeaudiere, who became available as a free agent after his own contract at Swansea City expired. However, it has since been revealed that the Swans have received a substantial compensation fee for the Jamaican, which Wales Online report is in the region of £500,000.

Latibeaudiere becomes Robins' fifth signing this transfer window and has signed a four-year contract with the Sky Blues. With that in mind, let's take a look at the financial aspect of his previous contract with Swansea and how that impacts on Coventry City.

How much was Joel Latibeaudiere earning at Swansea City?

All figures used are estimates as per Capology.

The Manchester City academy graduate made his permanent move away from the Etihad Stadium in the early period of the 2020/21 season, joining Swansea under then manager Steve Cooper.

Having signed a three-year deal at the Swansea.Com Stadium, Capology estimate that the Jamaican international was earning just £1,731 per week, which totals at around £90,000 per year and therefore £270,000 across the entirety of his contract.

Across his three seasons for Swansea , the 24-year-old accumulated 79 appearances across all competitions, scoring twice. Since continuing his development as a steady Championship performer, he was also called up to the Jamaica squad for the first time in May 2022, and made his competitive debut for the 'Reggae Boyz' in this year's CONCACAF Gold Cup opener against the United States.

How does this financially impact Coventry City?

It has been well documented that in recent years, Coventry are a prime example of how to sustainably run and progress as a football club, having risen from the fourth tier to the brink of the Premier League in just five years.

Barring the aforementioned McNally, who was on loan from Burnley earning an estimated £17,115 per week, no permanent Coventry player earned more than £10,000 per week in the form of Kasey Palmer and Callum O'Hare.

If Latibeaudiere was to earn a similar wage at the CBS Arena, it would actually put him at the bottom of Coventry's wage bill based off last season's statistics and players currently still under contract.

Last season, City's wage bill totaled at an estimated average of £132,654 per week - an average of £5,306 per player - which totals up to a season wage bill of £6,898,000.

Is this a good signing for Coventry City?

After a solid period in South Wales, Latibeaudiere will be a welcome addition to Coventry's defensive ranks - providing good composure on the ball having been a regular in Russell Martin's technically gifted Swans team over the past two seasons.

Prior to his move to Southampton, Martin was desperate for the centre-back to extend his stay in South Wales, but was unsuccessful in doing so.

From a financial aspect, the Sky Blues have earned themselves a bargain, and it will be interesting to see how Latibeaudiere adjusts to life at the CBS in the early months of the season.

Whilst not his primary position, the Jamaican can also operate as a right-sided defender, so this provides Robins with extra quality and depth in more than one position, as the Sky Blues continue to monitor former loanee. Brooke Norton-Cuffy's situation at Arsenal.