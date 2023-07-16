A combination of two key factors always made it likely that forward Ellis Simms was going to be a man in demand this summer.

First of all, his loan spell at Sunderland last season.

Linking up with the Black Cats on a season-long deal that was eventually cut short, the striker greatly impressed, not just in terms of his general play, but also his goalscoring.

Indeed, the 22-year-old netted seven goals and registered two assists in just 17 Championship outings before being re-called back to Goodison Park given Everton's struggles.

The second factor, of course, was the fact that Simms' contract at Everton was due to expire this summer.

Realistically, this meant that Everton needed to decide whether or not he had a future at Goodison Park, and if not, cash in on him.

The combination of the two led to great Championship interest in Simms, with the likes of Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Ipswich Town, Swansea City and Coventry City to name just a few reported to be keen on doing a deal with Everton.

What was Ellis Simms earning at Everton?

Of course, whilst those clubs were keen, they would have had to grasp the sort of salary that Simms was earning at Everton to ensure they could afford his financial demands in the Championship.

Now, of course, clubs rarely if ever make this information public. However, websites such as Capology are on a mission to share salary data across the football industry.

It must be stressed that Capology's figures are estimates and that actual salaries may differ from their figures. They do, however, go to great lengths to try and source the majority of their figures, as opposed to simply guess them. Simms', however, is not sourced and is therefore an estimate.

A look at Everton's 2022/23 payroll on Capology estimates that Ellis Simms was earning an annual gross salary of £364,000. This translates to £7,000 per week in terms of a gross weekly wage.

Funnily enough, this made Simms Everton's lowest senior earner in the 2022/23 campaign, if the estimated figures are accurate.

Coventry City sign Ellis Simms

Of the above clubs, it was eventually to be Coventry City who won the race for Ellis Simms, with the Sky Blues moving quickly to bring in reinforcements, given Viktor Gyokeres was on the verge of, and has now, exited.

Simms put pen to paper on a four-year deal at the CBS Arena, with an undisclosed fee being agreed between the two clubs according to the Sky Blues.

Elsewhere, though, reliable transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano has suggested that this deal could be worth as much as £8 million for the Toffees, though.

What did Mark Robins say about Ellis Simms' arrival at Coventry City?

As part of the club statement that confirmed his capture, Coventry City boss Mark Robins shared his delight at the signing.

"We are delighted to welcome Ellis to Coventry City," Robins told Sky Blues club media.

“He is a strong, powerful striker who also has pace and finishing ability, and he is a key signing for us.

“Ellis is a young player who is keen to continue his development and to impress at Coventry City, and we look forward to working with him.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how Simms gets on at the CBS Arena this season.