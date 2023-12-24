Highlights Chuba Akpom's wages at Middlesbrough were estimated to be £17,500 per week when he first signed for the club.

Akpom became the top scorer in the Championship, scoring 28 goals in 38 games in the 2022/23 season.

Before joining Middlesbrough, Akpom had loan spells at various clubs and played for Arsenal before moving to PAOK Salonika.

Striker Chuba Akpom has had a roller coaster of a career that now sees him playing for Dutch giants Ajax. The move came after an amazing season for Middlesbrough.

Akpom came through as a promising young striker at Arsenal. Unfortunately, it took several loans and a spell in Greece for him to kickstart his career.

While Akpom enjoys life over in Amsterdam with Ajax, Football League World looks back at his career before Middlesbrough and how much Akpom earned whilst on Teesside. To do this, we used Capology’s estimates of the Middlesbrough wages while he was at the club.

Akpom’s wages at Middlesbrough

Capology estimates Akpom’s wage when he first signed for Middlesbrough before the 2020/21 season was £17,500 per week. At the time, it would have made him the seventh highest paid player at the club, joint with George Saville.

For comparison, the highest earner at the club, according to Capology, was Yannick Bolasie, who was on a staggering £75,000.

When he returned to the club after his loan back in Greece, Capology estimated Akpom was earning £22,500 per week. This made him the fourth highest paid player in the team.

The highest earner at the club at that time was Zack Steffen. The American was on £45,962 per week at the Riverside, on loan from Manchester City.

Chuba Akpom wages at Middlesbrough, per Capology Season Wage 2020/21 £17,500 p/w 2022/23 £22,500 p/w

Slow start to Middlesbrough career

Despite scoring in both of his first two games for Middlesbrough, Akpom ended the 2020/21 season with just five goals in 38 league games. It looked like he would struggle in England.

Akpom was sent back to PAOK Salonika on loan at the beginning of the 2021/22 season. He went on to score just five Greek Super League goals in that season for PAOK Salonika before returning to England.

With just one poor season under his belt at the Riverside, not much was expected of him ahead of the 2022/23 season. Akpom went on to score 28 goals in 38 Championship games, making him the top scorer that season.

His impressive form got him a move to Dutch giants Ajax, where he has continued scoring goals.

Akpom’s career before Middlesbrough

Before he joined Championship side Middlesbrough in 2020 from Greek side PAOK Salonika, Akpom was on the books of Arsenal. He joined the Gunners in 2002 and played 12 times for the first team.

Akpom had several loan spells during his younger days. He played for Brentford, Coventry City, Hull City, Brighton, Nottingham Forest, and Belgian side Sint-Truiden. He struggled to cement himself as a goalscorer during his loan spells, which halted his development and progression to the Arsenal first team.

Arsenal sold Akpom to PAOK Salonika in 2018 after he failed to prove his worth to the first team. The move was a well needed fresh start for Akpom. He went on to play 121 games for the Greek side, scoring 29 goals.

While with PAOK Salonika, he experienced European football, playing in both the Europa League and Champions League. He was a Greek Cup and Greek League winner while with the club.