It has certainly been an interesting summer transfer window so far at Birmingham City.

Even prior to the window opening, the club had opted to release several players, some of them very senior, so it was always going to be interesting to see who they were replaced with.

Since then, though, further talent has left the club, with Jobe Bellingham heading to Sunderland, for example, and Tahith Chong to Luton Town.

Fortunately, the Blues have been rather active in terms of incomings of late, too, with six players having already arrived at St Andrews this summer.

Best of all, they have all been permanent additions.

Dion Sanderson and Krystian Bielik have returned on a permanent basis following their respective loan spells from Wolves and Derby last season, for example.

Meanwhile, elsewhere, Ethan Laird has been snapped up from Man Utd, Tyler Roberts from Leeds, as well as Japanese midfielder Koji Miyoshi.

Not forgetting Sirki Dembele, of course, who arrived from AFC Bournemouth recently.

Birmingham City sign Siriki Dembele

That Dembele addition happened just five days ago, with the club announcing that the winger had signed for the Blues on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Speaking upon his arrival at St Andrews, the 26-year-old told Birmingham City club media: "My main goal here is to do my best and help take this club back to where they belong. That's the reason I'm here. I'm very confident I can help the team be successful.

"I spent a year in the Championship, with two different clubs, and it went really well. I'm looking to replicate the same form for Birmingham, if not even better."

Dembele also revealed that discussions with John Eustace and Craig Gardner were key in his decision to sign for the club.

"I spoke to Craig (Gardner) and the Gaffer (John Eustace) and everything they said was positive, and obviously I know Birmingham is a great club," the winger added.

"I just think it made perfect sense to come here, the Club are doing stuff, it looks like it is going to be a new and exciting project, so I thought it would be great to come here."

How much was Siriki Dembele earning at AFC Bournemouth?

Of course, an important part of the deal to sign Dembele would have been the finances, and in particular, the player's salary.

His Blues salary is unknown at this stage. However, website Capology, who create databases based on player salaries, can help us estimate what that sort of figure could be by looking at Dembele's estimated earnings at AFC Bournemouth.

It must be stressed that although Capology verify their numbers where they can, their numbers are estimates, so do not take this as official. It is merely an estimate.

According to Capology data, whilst at AFC Bournemouth, Siriki Dembele earned a gross yearly net salary of £416,000.

Across the year, that equates to a gross weekly salary of £8,000.

Interestingly, according to Capology's data, this made Dembele one of the lowest paid players at AFC Bournemouth, and showed that the winger earned far less than the club's biggest earner, even when in the Championship.

In 2021/22 for example, Jefferson Lerma was reportedly earning an annual gross salary of £2,860,000, which equates to a gross weekly sum of £55,000 per week.

That is £47,000 per week more in terms of gross earnings than Dembele.

It will certainly be interesting to see if it ever transpires just what Dembele is earning at Birmingham City.