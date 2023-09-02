Highlights Norwich City have signed Adam Forshaw, a former Leeds United midfielder, on a one-year contract.

Forshaw had interest from other Championship clubs and European outfits before joining Norwich.

Forshaw has had limited game time due to injuries and it's unclear how much playing time he will get at Carrow Road.

Norwich City have signed former Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw.

The 31-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year contract at Carrow Road, linking up with the Canaries and former promotion-winning manager David Wagner after spending much of the summer as a free agent.

Forshaw was named on the released list for the Whites earlier in the summer, although they did state that the player, alongside teammate Joel Robles, would be asked back for pre-season training if he didn’t have a new club.

In the midst of that, Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al-Akhdoud were said to have offered him a bumper deal, with the midfielder assessing his options, according to The Daily Mail.

The report also claimed that he had interest in his services from rival Championship clubs and even from some European outfits over the summer.

However, he has since been confirmed by Norwich, potentially leaving the Whites short in midfield due to losing the likes of Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, and Marc Roca from their pool of options in central-midfield.

Although, Forshaw's involvement in West Yorkshire has been limited due to persistent injury issues, and it's currently unclear how much game time he will manage to win at Carrow Road as well.

Who is Adam Forshaw?

The central-midfielder joined the Whites from Middlesbrough in January 2018 for a reported fee of around £4.5 million.

The 31-year-old had spent five-and-a-half seasons at Elland Road prior to his release, but has had an injury-ravaged time with the club. Forshaw has racked up just 91 appearances for Leeds during his time with the club.

Forshaw has never scored for Leeds, but picked up three assists. He departs the club on good terms after famously being part of the side that gained promotion under Marcelo Bielsa during the 2019/2020 season.

The midfielder's game time has significantly diminished at Leeds, which perhaps points to why he has chosen to move on, having played just 13 times in all competitions last season as Leeds were relegated to the Championship.

Forshaw may have struggled for regular game time over the last few years, but remains a vastly experienced pro. He has played 123 games at Championship level, a further 89 at League One level, and 69 times in the Premier League as well.

That was sufficient for a number of clubs to be interested in his signature this summer, across the second tier.

How much did Adam Forshaw earn at Leeds United?

Leeds haven't raised many fees for their players this summer, but have done major work on trimming the wage bill down from last season, with all of Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Rodrigo, Joel Robles, Max Wober, Marc Roca, Jack Harrison, and Forshaw departing so far.

Forshaw joining the club many years ago in the Championship signalled that it was unlikely that he would be a high earner at Elland Road, and according to figures taken from Capology, Leeds' former central-midfielder earnt around £20,000 per week.

Albeit, this figure is an estimate, and it is unclear how exactly relegation from the Premier League will have impacted on the deal, with Phil Hay of The Athletic reporting that "Leeds are protected by significant clauses inserted into every player’s contract, which will see wages fall by a minimum of 50 per cent and maximum of 60 per cent" in the event of relegation.

Forshaw's total gross salary per year was set at around £1.04 million before tax, which placed him as one of the lowest earners in the first-team squad at Elland Road.

Rodrigo and Harrison were the top earners at the club last term, but with both now departing, it leaves Junior Firpo, Luis Sinisterra, Georginio Rutter, and Patrick Bamford as the only players who earn in excess of £55,000 per week for the Whites, per their estimates.