It was something of a shock when Vincent Kompany landed at Bayern Munich, after a difficult season with Burnley in the Premier League which ended in relegation.

Kompany was viewed as a manager for the long term at Turf Moor, having been handed a five-year contract in 2023.

Despite the demotion to the Championship the following summer, Kompany was expected to remain in the job, until the Bayern vacancy was offered to him.

Here, Football League World looks at just how much that move was worth to the manager.

How much Vincent Kompany earns at Bayern Munich

It was reported when Kompany arrived at the Allianz Arena that he was expected to earn between £5.97m and £7.67m, including performance-related add-ons.

It has not been publicly revealed what salary he was on at Burnley, but it’s likely that his package at Bayern far exceeds that.

Kompany replaced current England boss Thomas Tuchel at Bayern – who it is thought he earns about the same as.

However, as a benchmark, it’s believed that the former Belgium captain earns around £2m a year more than previous Bayern bosses Julian Nagelsmann and Hansi Flick – demonstrating just how much the German club put on the table to convince Kompany to join.

Burnley also did well out of the deal

Given that Kompany was under a long-term contract at Turf Moor, the Clarets were also due some compensation.

The BBC revealed that this compensation package was worth £10.2m to Burnley, a substantial fee for a manager.

That reportedly made him the fourth-most expensive manager in football history, behind only Nagelsman (also paid by Bayern), Graham Potter and Andre Villas-Boas – both forked out by Chelsea.

It’s rare that big money is paid for managers, on account of their usually short contracts and regular moves, so Burnley did well to protect themselves in this instance with Kompany’s long contract.