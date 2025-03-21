Stoke City goalkeeper Viktor Johansson is attracting summer transfer interest from Premier League side Bournemouth.

According to Swedish outlet Sport Bladet, the Potters could be facing an uphill battle to keep their star man beyond this season.

Johansson joined the club last summer from Rotherham United following their relegation from the Championship.

But Stoke are in danger of also dropping into League One after an underwhelming campaign, which has cast doubt on the shot-stopper’s future at the club.

Here, Football League World looks at the 26-year-old’s weekly wages using estimated figures from Capology ahead of a proposed move to Andoni Iraola’s side this summer,…

Viktor Johansson’s weekly wages

Johansson has been a standout performer for Stoke this season under three different managers, and it’s no surprise he is being linked with a bigger move already.

As per Capology, the Swede is estimated to be receiving paid £15,000 per week with the Championship side, putting him above the average earner in the first team squad, which amounts to £10,543.

The highest earner is Ben Gibson, who is receiving £35,000-a-week overall.

Other Stoke goalkeeper Jack Bonham and Frank Fielding are further down the pecking order in Mark Robins’ side, with the pair earning £5,000 and £4,500 per week, respectively.

Viktor Johansson - Stoke City league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2024-25 38 51 (11) As of March 19th

Johansson has justified the greater salary with his performances this season, with the goalkeeper playing a key role in the club remaining outside the bottom three at this stage of the campaign.

The shot stopper signed a three year deal when he joined from the Millers in 2024, meaning he has a contract until the summer of 2027.

This gives Stoke a solid negotiating position going into the upcoming transfer market, with Bournemouth potentially in the market for a new first choice between the sticks.

Spanish keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been the regular option in Iraola’s team this year, but he is set to return to Chelsea at the end of the campaign when his loan spell concludes.

Kepa Arrizabalaga expense means Viktor Johansson could receive wage increase at AFC Bournemouth

Arrizabalaga is currently earning £75,000 per week while he plays for Bournemouth, although it is unclear who is paying this salary.

The Spaniard was previously earning £150,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge, but it was reported in the summer by Duncan Castles that he took a 50 per cent reduction in wages in order to remain in the Premier League.

Chelsea may still be paying that £75,000 weekly figure, however.

If Johansson did make the switch to Bournemouth, then he will surely be in line for a wage increase given the gap between Arrizabalaga’s salary and his own at Stoke.

Other goalkeeper options at Bournemouth include Mark Travers and Will Dennis.

Travers is currently on loan away from the club, competing in the Championship with Middlesbrough, but he was earning £20,000 per week prior to his January switch.

Meanwhile, Dennis remains second choice at the Vitality Stadium, and the 24-year-old is earning £3,000-a-week.

It remains to be seen whether Bournemouth will go forward with their pursuit of Johansson, but these figures show what could be on offer for the Swede if the Cherries come knocking.