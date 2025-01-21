Sheffield United are reportedly considering a sensational return for current Wolves midfielder Tommy Doyle, who flourished on loan at Bramall Lane from Manchester City in the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Following a productive half-season stay with relegation-threatened Cardiff City in the previous campaign, Doyle put pen-to-paper on a season-long loan switch to the red and white quarters of the Steel City and went on to orchestrate a crucial role as Paul Heckingbottom's side achieved automatic promotion back to the Premier League while making it all the way to an FA Cup semi-final.

Doyle directly contributed to 10 goals from central midfield before joining Premier League side Wolves on loan the following season, in a move which was later made permanent last May for £4.3 million. But the 23-year-old has found regular action hard to come by this season and has started just three top-flight games, having found himself particularly out-of-favour under new boss Vitor Pereira.

Tommy Doyle's career stats by club via FotMob, as of January 20 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2019-2024 Manchester City 7 0 0 2021-2022 Hamburg (loan) 7 1 0 2022 Cardiff City (loan) 20 2 3 2022-2023 Sheffield United (loan) 38 4 6 2023- Wolves (loan, made permanent in May 2024) 41 2 1

As per a recent report by The Star, Doyle's name is on a list of January targets for Chris Wilder alongside the likes of Hamza Choudhury and Shea Charles, with United undertaking a busy transfer window following the takeover of American-based consortium COH Sports, with new owners Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy making funds available to lead the Blades back to the big time come the end of the campaign.

United are in sore need of increased midfield options amid their injury crisis and Doyle would tick many boxes, but Football League World has decided to take a slightly different angle and look at just how much the former England youth international star is estimated to be earning in the West Midlands ahead of a potential exit this month...

Tommy Doyle's estimated Wolves salary

FLW has sourced all listed figures from Capology, a site which provides estimated information on player salaries.

Doyle's estimated wage at Wolves, it must be said, does come as a considerable surprise. That's because he is estimated to be earning just £10,000 per week, which, for a player who was signed from Man City and has made 43 top-flight appearances and counting, really isn't that much.

The 23-year-old is among the lowest earners in Wolves' squad, which does mean they may not be desperate to get his wages off the books. Over a full year, Doyle's earnings equate to an annual gross salary of £520,000.

However, Doyle's modest salary at Molineux could help United broker a somewhat-unhitched deal for his services, as they will likely not have to break the bank and should now have more than enough financial muscle to complete a move under fresh, and ambitious, ownership.

Tommy Doyle would be among Sheffield United's lowest earners on his current estimated Wolves deal

Doyle isn't troubling the big earners at Wolves and that may remain the same in the event of a return to Bramall Lane, unless he was to be offered a significant wage increase which would see his current deal trebled.

United's top earner is, remarkably, Rhian Brewster, with the misfiring forward estimated to be on a weekly salary worth £35,000. Meanwhile, Gus Hamer, Tom Davies, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vini Souza are all said to be earning £30,000.

The vast majority of Wilder's players are currently earning between £15,000-£30,000 weekly, with only a select few falling beneath that threshold.

If Doyle was to rejoin the Blades on the same salary as what he's currently receiving, he would be the club's joint-sixth-lowest earner. The likes of Ollie Arblaster, Sydie Peck, Sam Curtis, Louie Marsh are earning less than Doyle's £10,000 pay packet, while Crystal Palace loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is said to be on a wage of £7,500.

Of course, Doyle would likely receive a wage increase by the Blades but it does make for interesting reading.