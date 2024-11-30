Apart from a two-year spell under Steve Cooper which saw them make the Championship play-offs in consecutive seasons, Swansea City's time in the second tier has largely been a miserable one since Premier League relegation in 2018.

The club have had well-documented financial issues since their relegation, having to offload high earners in 2018 to balance the books post-relegation, and it's been more of the same since the club's parachute payments came to an end in 2021.

This has meant that other than a two-year period under Steve Cooper where Swansea were heavily reliant on quality Premier League loanees, the club haven't been able to challenge for promotion and have had to settle for mid-table finishes.

However, the Jack Army will hope that the recent exits of controversial owners Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien will bring a new era of success to the club, and will provide them with additional funds, with Swansea being limited to a tight budget in recent seasons.

With that in mind, we've taken a look at how much Swansea spend on player wages each week on average.

How much Swansea City spend each week on player wages on average

It must be stressed that we are using Capology for this data, and while it's an estimate rather than being 100% accurate, it still gives us a useful insight into player wages.

According to Capology, Swansea City spend an average of £8,536 on player wages each week, with a total weekly wage bill of £231,192.

Swansea's weekly wage bill of £231,192 is the 19th-largest in the Championship, or the sixth smallest for that matter, and it shows that Luke Williams is doing an excellent job this season with the resources at his disposal, and perhaps shows that Swansea supporters should temper expectations when it comes to challenging for the play-offs.

Unsurprisingly, Leeds United have the highest weekly wage bill in the division, spending £708,000 a week, and the fact that Swansea went toe-to-toe with Leeds in their recent 4-3 defeat should give them confidence.

While Swansea's average weekly wage is just £8,563, the average weekly wage at Leeds is £30,783, showing the financial disparities between the two clubs.

Swansea's bitter rivals, Cardiff City, have the seventh-largest wage bill in the division, spending £392,538 a week on wages, and their average wage is £14,019, significantly more than the Swans, yet they are above them in the Championship table.

Meanwhile, the club with the lowest wage bill in the division is Portsmouth, with a weekly spend of £138,500, and their average wage is just £4,468.

Matt Grimes is Swansea City's estimated highest earner

While Swansea's average weekly wage is just £8,563, club captain Matt Grimes earns significantly more than that, earning an estimated £22,500 a week.

This is a far cry from Swansea's days in the Premier League when the likes of Fernando Llorente, Andre Ayew and Wilfried Bony were earning £75,000, £80,000 and £90,000 respectively, and those wages spiralling out of control in the Swans' last couple of years in the Premier League is the reason why they've endured financial hardship since relegation to the Championship.

While Grimes' wage of £22,500 is a hefty wage by Swansea City's Championship standards, that same wage would have made him the club's 22nd-highest earner during their last season in the Premier League, perhaps showing just how much money the club were spending in the top-flight, and how their spending had spiralled out of control.

Swansea City's estimated 2024/25 player wages - Capology Rank Player Wage 1. Matt Grimes £22,500 2. Kyle Naughton £20,000 3. Harry Darling £19,231 4. Kristian Pedersen £18,000 5. Lawrence Vigouroux £15,000

That spending was unsustainable, and Swansea are still feeling the hangover from it seven years on with one of the smaller Championship wage bills.

Swansea's average weekly salary during their last Premier League season was an estimated £25,520, £16,957 more than their average wage of £8,563 this season.

Grimes is just one of two Swansea players who are estimated to earn more than £20,000 a week, with the club clearly pushing the boat out to ensure their talisman remains at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Swansea's days of splashing the cash on wages are long gone, and the new owners will be looking to make the club more sustainable in the future before any thoughts of spending big money on players.