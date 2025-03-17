Southampton will only have to pay a £2 million fee to prise Danny Rohl away from Sheffield Wednesday once they have been relegated to the Championship, it has been revealed.

The Saints are on the cusp of relegation back to the second tier of English football, having only amassed nine points from 29 matches.

Ivan Juric has been unable to arrest the slide which started under previous head coach Russell Martin, and their return to the Championship could be confirmed as soon as the first couple of weeks of April.

Reports suggest there is a break clause in Juric's contract at Southampton which states he can depart in the event of relegation, and should that happen as expected, The Sun have already claimed that Rohl, who is a former Saints assistant manager under Ralph Hasenhuttl, is their number one target to succeed the Croatian.

Danny Rohl's compensation figure for Championship club revealed amid Southampton interest

It has been well documented that Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl has a compensation figure for top flight clubs in the region of £4 million - one Alan Nixon reported during the January transfer window that the German coach wanted lowering after Southampton refused to pay the full price for his services.

However, the terms are set to change for the south coast club in the event of their relegation, with Nixon now reporting that when their status as a Championship club for next season is confirmed, Southampton will only have to pay £2 million for Rohl if he truly is their number one target.

There could be a road block in the form of Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri to contend with though, with Nixon claiming that the Thai businessman will wrangle over the actual date of when Southampton's Championship status is official before succumbing to the triggering of the clause if it gets to that stage.

With there being a certain inevitability over Southampton's expected approach for Rohl come the end of the season, Wednesday fans may need to savour the 35-year-old whilst they can.

Sheffield Wednesday fans likely to be left disappointed over Danny Rohl, Southampton pursuit

Given the lack of backing Rohl received by Chansiri in the January transfer window, with the surprise outburst from the latter at a fans forum over lack of communication over player targets, a move for the German to a more ambitious club at some point in the near future has always felt likely.

He is very highly-regarded within the game and has plenty of experience coaching at the likes of the Saints, Bayern Munich and the German national team, and his reputation has only increased with the job he's done as a number one at Hillsborough.

With Rohl already having history at St Mary's Stadium though, you could understand his desire to return there this summer - even though they have flopped in the Premier League.

Some Wednesday supporters will probably be angry if Rohl departs, but if he does, it will have been expected and it would be hard to hold a grudge given the differences he's had with Chansiri.