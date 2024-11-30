Sheffield United's current predicament is certainly one of intrigue.

Chris Wilder's side have at least, on the pitch, shaken off the disappointment of last season's dismal Premier League campaign and asserted themselves as one of the early promotion contenders in the Championship, surpassing the expectations of some in the process.

However, off the pitch, there is still a cloud of uncertainty that hangs over Bramall Lane regarding the proposed takeover by a US-based consortium fronted by Steve Rosen and fellow potential investor, Helmy Eltoukhy.

It has recently been reported by The Mirror that the duo have reached an agreement with the EFL to take control of the club from Prince Abdullah, although claims within the same report, which states that a refusal by the current owner to sign off the deal as the reason behind a current stagnation in proceedings have been dismissed by Rob Staton of BBC Radio Sheffield.

Regardless, recent stints in the Premier League have seen United become an attractive proposition for new signings, which this summer, saw them acquire the likes of Alfie Gilchrist, Kieffer Moore, Callum O'Hare and Harrison Burrows, among others, move to the Steel City, whilst also retaining the likes of Vini Souza, Anel Ahmedhodzic and their key man, Gustavo Hamer.

With that being said, Football League World has decided to dip further into the financial structure at the Blades and look at how much the club is spending per week on wages.

Sheffield United's current wage structure

According to estimated figures from Capology, the hierarchy in South Yorkshire are currently spending a figure of £439,000 across the squad on weekly wages.

This sees the club have a payroll of £22,820,000 across the 46-game Championship season, with the average weekly salary across the 25-man squad coming in at a number of £16,885.

Such figures means that, across the season, the average annual salary among those in red and white is a hefty sum of £878,000.

Leicester City loanee is currently Sheffield United's highest earner

At present, the honour of being the highest earner among Wilder's squad, which features a well-balanced blend of youth and experience goes to Leicester City loanee and Australian international Harry Souttar.

The former Stoke City centre-back, who was signed on a temporary basis after struggling for game time at the King Power Stadium during the Foxes' title-winning season last term, is said to be earning an estimated weekly salary of £40,000 per week.

It is unclear what chunk of this the Blades are paying, as his parent club may well be contributing, while Souttar has proven worth the money so far in helping the side make a strong start defensively.

How Sheffield United's weekly wage bill compares to the rest of the Championship

Unsurprisingly, given their status as one of the division's stronger forces, United are one of the sides who also lead the way when it comes to their weekly payroll in comparison to numerous divisional rivals.

The Blades currently possess the fourth-highest weekly wage bill in the Championship when it comes to estimated figures, with the figure of £439,000 only beaten by West Brom, Burnley, and Leeds United.

Top 5 wage bills in the Championship (Estimated) Figure Leeds United £708,000 Burnley £596,000 West Brom £441,500 Sheffield United £439,000 Luton Town £424,500 All Stats as per Capology

However, there is a significant £269,000 gap between themselves and the Whites in that regard, with Leeds' weekly payroll said to come in at approximately £708,000.

Unsurprisingly, the Blades have the greater financial resources in the Steel City though, with their aforementioned figure said to be £141,962 higher than Sheffield Wednesday, who have the ninth-highest wage bill in the division with a total weekly sum of £297,038.