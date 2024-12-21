Long-serving Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is being linked with a January move to Wrexham AFC in League One.

It appears as though Wrexham are in the market for extra firepower in the winter market, with Phil Parkinson's side aiming for a third consecutive promotion. It hasn't all been smooth sailing regarding his forward line, though.

Jack Marriott got off to an extremely strong start with five goals in 10 games, before sustaining a broken leg, whilst veteran striker Steven Fletcher has also suffered injury and fitness issues of his own.

Paul Mullin is yet to rediscover his previously red-hot scoring form after recovering from a back injury.

Following Marriott's injury, Alan Nixon reported via his Patreon that Wrexham are set to go after a striker with Championship experience to bolster their ranks further in January. There are growing concerns around their strike force and whether they have the firepower needed to secure promotion to the second tier.

Recently, Wrexham were linked with a loan move for Ethan Wheatley of Manchester United, as well as a recent surprise link involving Bamford, who has fallen out-of-favour at Championship promotion hopefuls, Leeds United.

Patrick Bamford's Leeds wage amid Wrexham interest

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been more than happy to fund Wrexham in a lavish way, but Bamford's wage demands may be a step too far if reports are to be believed.

Per Capology, Bamford is Leeds' highest-paid player, just ahead of the likes of Junior Firpo, Pascal Struijk, and Dan James. His estimated weekly wage is £70,000, with other top earners around the £50k-60k mark. The 31-year-old was earning England call-ups off the back of a 17-goal Premier League season haul not long ago, and injuries have since caught up with him; but his wage reflects what was a successful period a couple of years ago.

Although, it is unclear how accurate that is following relegation, with Phil Hay of The Athletic reporting in the aftermath of returning to the second tier that "Leeds are protected by significant clauses inserted into every player’s contract, which will see wages fall by a minimum of 50 percent and maximum of 60 percent" in the event of dropping down a division.

His injuries and lack of a killer eye for goal have consistently let him down in recent years, but his wages were once justifiable. However, not now in the Championship, despite how crucial his ability to hold the ball up and run the channels can be when spearheading an attack.

If Hay's report is to be believed, then it may well be a lower figure than £70,000, with the report from TEAMtalk stating that it is closer to something like £40,000 per week instead. It is likely Bamford is paid somewhere between £35k-£70k, which is likely to be far above any of Wrexham's current playing squad.

It also makes him a difficult player to move on to get his wages off the books should Leeds and the 49ers be inclined to do so. The wages proved to be a major stumbling block back in the summer for the Red Dragons, per TEAMtalk's report, which is a theme that looks set to continue unless promotion to the Championship is achieved.

Patrick Bamford's struggles in recent seasons

Bamford has struggled for game time in the last couple of seasons, with injuries hampering his availability under Daniel Farke. This has led to speculation about a potential departure from Elland Road, with the player’s contract not set to expire until the summer of 2026.

It’s unlikely that Leeds will sanction deals for multiple forward players without at least one coming in, but it’s also possible that Bamford will be allowed to leave the club at all in January, irrespective of incomings. His place in the pecking order is clearly not what it once was, despite an impressive few months during the team’s good run last season from January until March.

In that period, he has proved that his type of profile is perhaps the most well-suited to Farke’s system. However, Mateo Joseph has evidently overtaken him in that respect now, and Joel Piroe continues to pick up the regular minutes as a starting striker as well.

Bamford’s injury issues have left him in a strange situation for the first time in his Leeds career. He may wish to pursue a new challenge at some stage, with some reports stating that his time at Leeds is soon coming to an end, with the 31-year-old featuring just eight times from their opening 21 league fixtures.

Patrick Bamford's Leeds United career stats (all comps) - as per Transfermarkt (20/12/24) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2018/19 25 10 2 2019/20 47 16 4 2020/21 38 17 8 2021/22 10 2 2 2022/23 31 6 4 2023/24 36 9 2 2024/25* 9 0 0

All eight of those appearances have also come from the bench, with the striker yet to contribute a goal or an assist in the Championship. Not long ago, Football Insider claimed that he is planning to depart Elland Road next summer after growing increasingly frustrated with his lack of game time under Farke.

He fits the bill as an experienced second tier striker, and TEAMtalk now state that Wrexham are set to face competition from Serie A outfit, Genoa, if they are to secure the services of the 31-year-old, although the latter are more likely to be keen on a summer deal.