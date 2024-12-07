When Sander Berge signed for Burnley in the summer of 2023 from fellow newly-promoted club Sheffield United, his signing was greeted with delirium by the Clarets fans.

After a slow start to his Turf Moor career, Berge really stepped up to become one of few players to come out of the relegation campaign with credit in the bank, and as it happened, that was enough to earn him a move.

Fulham swooped over the summer to sign Berge for a rumoured £25m, offering Berge the lifeline of a return to the Premier League, something few Burnley fans would begrudge him.

For the first time in a long while, Berge is playing in the Premier League for a side not embroiled in a relegation battle, and although he couldn't help keep the Clarets in the top-flight last season, his performances were more fitting for a mid-table side.

Berge's ability to drive through the midfield is something seldom seen, so it was no surprise to see that he elected not to stay with Burnley in the Championship, although some cynical Clarets fans would say that money was a motivating factor in that decision.

Sander Berge's estimated wage whilst at Burnley

Unsurprisingly, after making a big-money switch to Burnley in the summer of 2023, Berge was one of the Clarets' highest earners last season, with Capology estimating he was on £40,000 per week.

According to Capology's figures, only two Burnley players earned a larger weekly wage last season, with their figures estimating that senior pros Josh Brownhill and Jack Cork were scooping £45,000 per week.

Berge will perhaps have felt he was a little hard done by in that case, as his impact on the pitch probably warranted him to be the highest earner at the club, or at least on the same level as Cork, who barely kicked a ball across the entire season, although he was the club captain.

Sander Berge Burnley stats Appearances Goals Assists 40 2 2

Such a wage left Berge with a yearly salary of £2,080,000 at Burnley, which strangely, Capology estimates, wouldn't even make him the highest earner at Burnley in the Championship this season.

How much more Sander Berge is estimated to be earning at Fulham

After a slow start to his Fulham career, in which he was limited largely to substitute appearances, but he has since grown to become an integral member of the Fulham team.

Although goals or assists are not the biggest part of his game, his key contribution comes in his driving runs from deep which gets the team up the pitch, and he's crucial in getting Fulham through the thirds.

The Cottagers evidently saw that would be the case in the summer and handed him an estimated yearly salary of £2,860,000 (£55,000 per week), which is a hefty increase on his Burnley wage.

Given he would perhaps also have taken a wage cut when dropping back into the Championship with Burnley, the £800,000 a year wage rise would actually have been more in reality.