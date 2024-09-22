Attacking midfielder Scott Twine left Burnley to join Championship rivals Bristol City on a permanent basis over the summer, having spent the latter half of the previous campaign on loan with the Robins. Now in his mid-twenties, how much is the creative talent estimated to earn a week at his new club?

Starting out with Southampton before joining the academy at hometown club Swindon Town in 2013, Twine made his senior debut for the Wiltshire outfit at the end of the 2016/17 season.

The dead ball specialist, who is known for his prowess at free-kicks within shooting range, made 59 appearances for his first professional club across a 5-year stretch between 2016 and 2021.

Loan spells with non-league Chippenham Town, Irish side Waterford, and League Two Newport County punctuated that half-decade at various times, before Twine eventually left to join MK Dons following Swindon's relegation to the fourth-tier in 2021.

Scott Twine's MK Dons statistics for 2021/22, as per Transfermarkt Statistic Total Games 50 Goals 20 Assists 13 YC's 5 RC's 0 Total Minutes Played 3,484'

The 2021/22 campaign proved to be a highly profitable one for the young midfielder, seeing him take League One by storm, scoring 20 goals in 50 matches across all competitions, resulting in him picking up both the club's Player of the Year and Young Player of the year awards, as well as being included in the respective EFL and PFA Team(s) of the Year.

Staying with MK Dons just one year, Twine's impressive form saw Championship side Burnley pay an undisclosed fee to take the Swindon-born player to Turf Moor to work under Clarets boss Vincent Kompany.

While the midfielder showed glimpses of his previous form, it didn't really work out for Twine in Lancashire, eventually seeing him join Hull City and then Bristol City for respective loan spells last season, the latter making his move permanent for a fee reported to be around £3.2m plus add-ons.

Midfielder estimated to earn a five-figure weekly wage at Ashton Gate

Twine agreed a four-year deal when signing for the Robins, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2028.

Capology believe the attacking 25-year-old earns a weekly wage of £15k (excluding bonuses). This estimation will see Twine earn around £780K per season and over £3m over the duration of his contract, should he see it out.

According to the football data provider, this puts Twine among some of the club's highest earners, such as Rob Atkinson and Jason Knight, while only Nahki Wells and Luke McNally are listed as earning more than the new man.

Twine is still young enough to play at the highest level

While Twine's cameos helped Burnley to reach the Premier League in 2023, the midfielder couldn't force his way into Kompany's top-flight thinking, hence the loans at Hull and Bristol City.

Now back in the West Country on a permanent basis, the midfielder is playing regularly once more, quickly becoming an integral part of the Robins' offensive threat.

Having already shown what he can do at League One level, and on occasion, the Championship, too, Twine will be hoping to find that consistency, in terms of both game time and performance level.

City have got off to a mixed start to their 2024/25 campaign, but boss Liam Manning will harbour hopes of a possible play-off push once things have settled down.

To achieve anything close to that, the Ashton Gate side will need Twine to come up with those moments of magic he's capable of more often than he has of late.

If the midfielder is able to rediscover his MK Dons form at the higher level, a future move to the top-flight remains a realistic possibility. Should he reach and sustain a place at English football's top table, he could maximise his earnings even further.