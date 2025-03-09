For many Leeds United fans, Raphinha will go down in history as one of the club's greatest ever players.

The 28-year-old laid down the foundations of the world-class winger he'd become whilst at Elland Road, and his commitment to the side at the end of his tenure to help the Whites stay in the Premier League under Jesse Marsch in the 2021/22 season cemented him as a cult hero in West Yorkshire.

Netting 17 and adding a further 12 assists in 65 Premier League games, many feel that the Brazilian was well worth the £17 million plus add-ons that Leeds paid for him in October 2020 after they secured promotion from the Championship.

And, with an estimated weekly wage of £63,500, according to Capology, he definitely earned his keep at Leeds - living up to his wage bill as well as the price tag.

Raphinha's deal saw him become the second-biggest earner at the club in his first season

As is the case when any side finds their way into the Premier League after a lengthy period out, Leeds had to increase their wage bill to have a chance at competing in the top flight.

Only six permanent players earned over £20,000 a week in their promotion season, a figure which more than doubled in the 2020/21 season.

Raphinha would join fellow marquee signings Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Rodrigo among the club's highest earners that season as Leeds looked to bring in foreign talent to boost their survival odds in their first season back in the Premier League since 2003/04.

Raphinha earned £63,500 per week throughout his first season at Leeds, second behind Rodrigo's £100,000 per week contract. This was the most he earned over a single season in his career, estimated to be over £30,000 more per week than in his sole season at French side Rennes.

This meant that, throughout his first season at the club, Raphinha earned £3,302,000 at Elland Road.

Raphinha's 2020/21 stats (Premier League only) - per Transfermarkt Games 30 Goals 6 Assists 9

After announcing himself to Leeds fans with the sole strike in their 1-0 win at Everton, he added five more goals and contributed nine assists in the 2020/21 season, but impressed with his general skill and exciting play.

Raphinha's year two earnings and the total amount earned during his stint at Leeds

Capology estimates that Raphinha earned just shy of his 2020/21 contract in his second season at Leeds, earning £63,462 per week during the 2021/22 season.

Interestingly, he was taken over by Patrick Bamford, whose 17-goal season in Leeds' first season back in the Premier League earned him a new £70,000 per week contract.

A £63,462 per week wage results in a gross yearly pay of £3.3 million over the course of his second season. Therefore, the Brazilian winger earned over six million pounds whilst at Leeds United, with his two-year stint at the club totalling an estimated £6,602,000.

11 league goals throughout his final year in the Premier League saw him earn his move to Spanish giants Barcelona, where he has truly blossomed into one of the best in the world.

From Leeds legend to Ballon d'Or contender and one of the top earners at Barcelona

Raphinha signed a five-year deal at Barcelona in the summer of 2022. His wage for the past two and a half seasons has been just shy of £200k, at £199,299 per week.

This meant that in his first season at the club, Raphinha earned over £4 million more than he did in both of his seasons at Leeds combined, earning approximately £10,363,567.

This season especially though, Raphinha has been regarded as one of the best players in the world. Whilst Leeds fans held him in high regard, his meteoric rise has truly been unprecedented.

After scoring just 10 in all competitions last season, he's blown past that number so far this campaign, almost in the Champions League alone, scoring eight in eight group phase games whilst assisting four times - including a hat-trick against Bayern Munich.

Many around the world of football think that the 28-year-old is an outsider for the 2025 Ballon d'Or, proving how much of a big name he is in world football and how vital he is for one of the biggest clubs in the game.

And Leeds United fans will be quick to remind you that, less than three years ago, he was playing for their club.