Perry Ng once again looks set to be a key part of the Cardiff City defensive unit.

He has been a vital part of the Welsh outfit’s backline since joining the club in January 2021 from Crewe Alexandra.

The 28-year-old last signed a contract extension with the Bluebirds in August 2023, which will keep him at the Cardiff City Stadium until 2026.

Here, Football League World takes a look at what the defender is estimated to be earning…

Perry Ng’s estimated wage

Capology is a football finance website that provides estimated earnings for players at top clubs around the world.

Using their estimate, it is predicted that Ng currently commands a base wage of £15,000 per week, which works out to £780,000, before bonus payments and commercial deals are factored in.

Ng's senior career prior to 2024/25, as per Transfermarkt Club Apps Goals Assists Crewe Alexandra 183 7 15 Cardiff City 146 8 13 Hyde United 13 1 0

That is a significant uptick on his previous deal at Cardiff, which was estimated by Capology to be worth around £4,808 per week, working out to £250,000 a year.

Receiving such a rise is likely due to how important Ng has become since his arrival at Cardiff, having now clocked up over 150 appearances for the Championship side.

Perry Ng’s salary compared to the rest of Cardiff’s team

The defender, despite the increase to his salary, is still some way away from Cardiff’s top earner, which is Aaron Ramsey.

The 33-year-old currently earns £50,000 per week, according to estimates from Capology, on a contract that expires next summer.

That is likely on account of the midfielder's extensive experience across English, Italian, Scottish and French football with Arsenal, Juventus, Rangers and Nice respectively.

The next player after Ramsey is Calum Chambers, who takes home an estimated £45,000 per week, with the next level, comprised of the likes of Joe Ralls, Anwar El Ghazi, Callum Robinson, David Turnbull and Manolis Siopis all earning an estimated £20,000 per week.

While Ng's wage may look modest when compared to the likes of Ramsey, it does put him not too far below some of the top earners at the club which, after a few solid seasons in Cardiff, recognises both his seniority and service.

How Perry Ng’s Cardiff wage compares to the rest of the Championship

As teams drop down from the Premier League and second-tier clubs spend more and more money trying to reach the top flight, there are some substantial sums floating around the Championship.

Both Ng’s and Ramsey’s wages are dwarfed by the likes of Patrick Bamford of Leeds United.

Capology estimates that he is the highest-paid permanent player on a Championship club’s books, earning £70,000 per week for his services.

That is level with the amount that the website also estimates Mason Holgate to be earning, but with the centre-back currently on loan from Everton at West Bromwich Albion, it is not public knowledge how much of that salary the Baggies are paying.

Either way, those sums make Ng’s contract look like a drop in the ocean when considering that Cardiff are getting an extremely reliable and adaptable defender in return.