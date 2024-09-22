Since Swansea City's relegation to the Championship in 2018, Matt Grimes has been the club's main man, wearing the captain's armband and playing the full 90 minutes of nearly every game.

It's been quite a remarkable turnaround for the midfielder, who had struggled during his first couple of years in south Wales and endured tough loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Leeds, before being relegated to League Two with Northampton Town during the 2017/18 season.

Grimes looked set for the exit door in 2018, but Swansea's lack of senior players following relegation meant they were forced to use the ex-Exeter City man, and he's never looked back, missing just four of the club's 281 Championship games since returning to the fold in August 2018.

In the summer of 2019, he was handed the captain's armband, a role he still holds to this day, and it's clear that he's a key cog in the machine for Luke Williams' side.

With that in mind, here is Grimes' estimated wage, and how it compares to his Swansea City teammates.

Matt Grimes' estimated weekly wage

It must be stressed that we are using Capology for this data and while it may be an estimate and not 100% accurate, it still gives us a useful insight into player wages.

According to Capology, Grimes is Swansea City's highest earner with an estimated weekly wage of £22,500, which works out as £1,170,000 a year.

The 29-year-old signed fresh terms at the Swansea.com Stadium last summer amid transfer interest from Southampton, and the new deal saw his wage bumped up from £12,500 a week, to £22,500 an increase of £10,000.

That shows just how keen Swansea were to ensure he remained at the club, and were happy to make him the club's highest paid player in order to fend off any transfer interest.

Capology state that Swansea City's average weekly wage is just £6,219, so Grimes is well above average, but understandably so given his status as club captain.

Swansea City's estimated highest earners - Capology Player Estimated weekly wage Estimated annual salary Matt Grimes £22,500 £1,170,000 Kyle Naughton £20,000 £1,040,000 Harry Darling £19,231 £1,000,000 Kristian Pedersen £18,000 £936,000 Joe Allen £15,000 £780,000

The 29-year-old is just one of two players who are estimated to be earning £20,000 or more a week, with veteran defender Kyle Naughton the other, after signing a new deal in the summer of 2024, although it appears that he's on the same money as he was with his old contract.

Swansea have had to cut their cloth accordingly since being relegated in 2018, particularly after their parachute payments finished in 2021, and while the days of players earning Premier League wages are long gone, Grimes being a handed a new deal in the summer of 2023, which made him their highest earner, shows how important he is to the club.

Matt Grimes has seen his wages increase steadily during his time at Swansea City

When Grimes joined from Exeter City as a 19-year-old in January 2015, he was earning £6,000 a week, according to Capology, and that's risen steadily throughout his time in south Wales.

He then saw his wage go up to an estimated £10,000 a week after breaking into Swansea's Championship starting XI on a regular basis, before signing a deal that earned him £12,500 a week in November 2021.

The Swansea skipper was attracting big interest from other clubs in the summer of 2021, but put pen-to-paper on a new deal that autumn, with boss Russell Martin stating: "I want to make it clear he could have got a lot more money elsewhere."

However, it seems like Grimes is finally earning a salary that reflects what he is worth after signing a new deal last summer, and his estimated wage of £22,500 a week is £16,500 more than what he was earning when he first joined the club.

It shows that remaining loyal and patient can reap rewards, and the 29-year-old has certainly had to be patient as he approaches ten years at the club.